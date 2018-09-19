McAlister's Deli
Sandwiches, salads, baked potatoes
Founded
1989
Franchising Since
1994 (24 Years)
Corporate Address
5620 Glenridge Dr.
Atlanta, GA 30342
CEO
Joe Guith
Parent Company
Focus Brands
Initial Investment ⓘ
$762,000 - $2,028,500
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$35,000 - $35,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
to 5%
Ad Royalty Fee
0.75-1%
McAlister's Deli has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Veteran Incentives
$15,000 off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
206 hours
Classroom Training:
45 hours
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
40
McAlister's Deli is ranked #114 in the Franchise 500!
The restaurants serve sandwiches, salads, stuffed baked potatoes, appetizers, desserts and kid's meals. Customers make their selections at the counter, receive their appetizers and drinks and then sit wherever they choose, while roving servers bring their food and drink refills.