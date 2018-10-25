Fully Promoted
Branded products and marketing services
Founded
2000
Franchising Since
2001 (17 Years)
Corporate Address
2121 Vista Pkwy.
West Palm Beach, FL 33411
CEO
Ray Titus
Parent Company
United Franchise Group
Initial Investment ⓘ
$100,650 - $248,385
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$49,500
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$49,500
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$49,500 - $49,500
Ongoing Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
Fully Promoted has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment, inventory
Veteran Incentives
10-50% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
31 hours
Classroom Training:
55 hours
Additional Training:
Continuous training
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
2