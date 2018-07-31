Labor Finders
Industrial staffing
Founded
1975
Franchising Since
1975 (43 Years)
Corporate Address
11426 N. Jog Rd.
Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33418
CEO
Jeffrey Burnett
Initial Investment ⓘ
$128,525 - $217,960
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$150,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$35,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$20,000 - $20,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
3.5%
Labor Finders offers in-house financing to cover the following: equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
On-The-Job Training:
24-32 hours
Classroom Training:
30-44 hours
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
1 - 3