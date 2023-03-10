Signing out of account, Standby...
N-Hance Wood RefinishingWood cabinet and floor refinishing
- 2023 Franchise 500 Rank
-
N/R Not ranked last year
- Initial investment
-
$59K - $198K
- Units as of 2022
-
435 26% over 3 years
N-Hance Wood Refinishing is one of the leading companies for refinishing furniture, cabinets, hardwood floors, and other wood renewal, with more than 475 franchises across the United States, as well as over 50 in Canada. Established in 2001 and franchising beginning in 2003, N-Hance Wood Refinishing has a successful business model. The company typically uses exclusive products and patented technology to provide customers with high-quality services at a fraction of the market's cost.
N-Hance Wood Refinishing has built a national reputation and is one of the more recognizable wood refinishing franchises in North America.
Why You May Want to Start an N-Hance Wood Refinishing Franchise
Many times in the past decade, N-Hance Wood Refinishing has been ranked in Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500. This ranking is based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points that include areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.
Since its establishment, N-Hance Wood Refinishing has created a trustworthy reputation because of its affordable furniture refinishing cost. Even if you don't have any wood refinishing experience, the company trains and gives franchisees the education to get them established quickly. N-Hance Wood Refinishing usually offers in-person training, online courses, full-year marketing support, business coach, and sets you up with a Home Depot in your area.
What Might Make Opening a N-Hance Wood Refinishing Franchise a Good Choice?
To be part of the N-Hance Wood Refinishing team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. You should also prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set liquid capital requirements.
N-Hance Wood Refinishing usually offers in-house financing for the franchise fee, equipment, and inventory. They have also partnered with third-party sources to offer additional financing.
How to Open an N-Hance Wood Refinishing Franchise
Starting an N-Hance Wood Refinishing franchise is generally a straightforward and streamlined process. As part of that process, franchisees are able to speak to a director. This is a great opportunity to ask questions to see if you're a good fit. If you qualify, they often give a detailed web presentation outlining what the company does, and how it functions.
The company likes to put potential franchisees in contact with existing owners to talk about the business and the culture of N-Hance Wood Refinishing franchises. They usually hold a discovery day at their corporate headquarters in Logan, Utah to help you create a viable business plan and arrange financing for your franchise.
Among the final steps of becoming an N-Hance Wood Refinishing franchise owner is to speak directly with the company's leadership. They will usually answer all the questions you have regarding the business, which can be really helpful for first-time franchisees.
Once you take the necessary steps to own a N-Hance Wood Refinishing franchise, there's usually a multi-day training course at their headquarters in Logan, Utah. They usually teach you all the tricks of the trade, helping you to understand and overcome the challenges to running your own business. Submit an inquiry form today and carve out your future with N-Hance Wood Refinishing!
Company Overview
About N-Hance Wood Refinishing
- Industry
- Home Improvement
- Founded
- 2001
- Parent Company
- Belfor Franchise Group
- Leadership
- Kelly Jensen, President
- Corporate Address
-
3310 West End, #620
Nashville, TN 37203
More from N-Hance Wood Refinishing
Join a top franchise in a booming $425 billion industry
Americans are reinvesting in their homes like never before. A year of being cooped up indoors has led to a dramatic increase in home improvement spending that is expected to continue well into the future. With kitchen remodeling at the top of the list, N-Hance franchise owners are meeting pent-up demand for affordable solutions that add value, beauty, and enjoyment. As a result, many of our franchise owners are booked months in advance and are experiencing record sales.
Founded in 2001, N-Hance Wood Refinishing is the premier franchise opportunity for executive business builders. Boasting outstanding operating margins and top line revenue potential of greater than $3.5MM on a minimal investment, this business is perfect for the investor who understands scalability with limited additional investment in human capital and equipment to grow. The secret, N-Hance uses proprietary chemical abrasion and refinishing techniques that require no sanding and restores the natural beauty of cabinets, hardwood flooring and trims at one-third to one-fifth the cost of traditional re-facing or replacing of cabinets. The company's powerful Lightspeed® U.V. curing technology shortens the refinishing process and produces less dust, mess and odor than traditional methods, making it ideal for homes and businesses. We exclusively use eco-friendly water-based polyurethane finishes containing low levels of VOCs, making them virtually odorless and safe for indoor use. N-Hance Wood Refinishing has over 425 franchises across the United States, and Canada, and is backed by the BELFOR Franchise Group. With a successful franchise history spanning over 40 years, BELFOR Franchise Group is committed not only to helping entrepreneurs establish successful businesses but also to providing them with opportunities for continued growth.
N-Hance Wood Refinishing is the No. 1 choice for refinishing cabinets, hardwood floors, furniture and other wood surfaces, with over 425 franchises in operation across the United States. Founded in 2001 by the same company that launched Chem-Dry into the world's largest carpet cleaning franchise, N-Hance is a low-cost, scalable investment opportunity with a proven business model that is revolutionizing the $450 billion American home restoration industry. With patented technology, and proprietary products that provide our customers with beautifully restored cabinets and floors at a fraction of typical costs, N-Hance wood refinishing services are going to continue to grow for decades to come.
The Secret Is Out
"There has never been a better time to franchise with N-Hance,” says Kelly Jensen, President of N-Hance. “We've developed a business model that is easy to run and easy to rapidly scale, with an exceptional support and a training platform that is the gold standard in the industry. Our national reputation makes it easy for franchisees to win a sizable share of their market. We've experienced double-digit growth in the past five years, and we're expecting that growth to continue well into the future. An opportunity like N-Hance only comes around once, and we have the business model and the systems in place to help savvy entrepreneurs realize their full potential of small business ownership.”
What are the top reasons to invest in an N-Hance franchise?
N-Hance is a best-bet opportunity. Here are some of the reasons Entrepreneurs are investing in N-Hance.
N-Hance is a low-cost investment: While a lot of brands will boast about their low entry costs, N-Hance truly is affordable. The total investment estimate to begin operations ranges from $58,547 - $197,582, and this low cost of ownership means that N-Hance franchise ownership is accessible to many more entrepreneurs than other home-improvement brands on the market. N-Hance also offers in-house financing.
The home remodeling industry is booming: The Joint Center of Housing Studies at Harvard University reports in their 2021 study that the home improvement market hit a record of nearly $450 billion in 2022 and beyond. The research outlet reports that the combination of aging homes (the average home is more than 50 years old), rising home prices in many markets, and an aging population (10,000 people are becoming seniors every day), will lead to a strong home-improvement market for years to come.
Who can compete with N-Hance? Our franchisees edge out the competition and create trustworthy reputations in their markets by offering a service that no competitor can equal — beautifully restored cabinets, doors and floors at a fraction of the cost and in a fraction of the time of traditional refinishing or replacement. The truth is that N-Hance faces no legitimate competition. Our level of service and proprietary technology are revolutionizing the industry, and as the rollout of our new sanding service earlier this spring demonstrates, our commitment to new technology continues to add value to our franchisees’ bottom line.
Franchising with N-Hance means you will never be alone in business: Because the majority of our franchisees joined our franchise family without any experience in the wood refinishing industry, we have established a culture of training and ongoing education that helps new franchisees get established in business quickly and keeps veteran franchisees at the top of their game.
Our Quick Start Program will help you get established fast: Once you come on board as a new franchisee, N-Hance builds out a plan that encompasses the entirety of your first year. N-Hance provides in-person training at our newly expanded, state-of-the-art training center in Logan, UT, online courses at N-Hance University, a business coach to help you set goals and exceed them, and one full year of marketing support, to partner with you in gaining new leads quickly.
Our Franchisees Are Talking
“Do it. It’s a great product and a great system. Harris Research is a great company and very supportive. They help you with everything you need in getting started and opening your business quickly. We’re really like one big family — everyone supports each other.”— Jeff and Pam Overfield
“The No. 1 thing that I hear from customers is that they really love that they can have beautifully refinished surfaces and floors in one day. There’s no cleanup after we’re gone. There’s no smell and no odors, and they can begin using their kitchen an hour after we’ve finished our work. They love it.”— Mike Rozo
Ideal Candidate
We're looking for franchise owners that want to be a part of one of the largest industries in the world, home improvement. We are looking for the entrepreneur that sees the potential in a scalable business model. With N-Hance your business will transform customer’s kitchen cabinets and wood floors. Sales and management backgrounds thrive within our network and there is no need for previous woodworking or cabinet experience.
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 2003 (20 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 30
- Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.
This company is offering new franchisees worldwide.
- # of Units
- 435 (as of 2022)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a N-Hance Wood Refinishing franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $13,347 - $64,582
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $58,547 - $197,582
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Net Worth Requirement
- $70,000 - $90,000
Definition: The minimum net worth you must have in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company
What you need to know: Net worth is the value of a person's assets minus liabilities. Assets include cash, stocks, retirement accounts, and real estate. Liabilities include items like mortgages, car payments, and credit card debt.
- Cash Requirement
- $50,000 - $90,000
Definition: The minimum liquid capital you must have available in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company.
- Veteran Incentives
- $2,500 off first-unit franchise fee
Definition: A discount or other incentive offered to military veterans who buy a franchise with this company.
- Royalty Fee
- $209-$786/mo.
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Ad Royalty Fee
- $228/mo.
Definition: An going fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis to support advertising or marketing efforts.
What you need to know: This may also be called advertising fee, marketing fee, brand fund fee, and more, but the basic purpose is the same-- to support promotion of the brand systemwide. As with the royalty fee, it is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD, and can be a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales or a weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 5 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
- In-House Financing
- N-Hance Wood Refinishing offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee, equipment, inventory
- Third Party Financing
- N-Hance Wood Refinishing has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- On-The-Job Training
- 45-55 hours
- Classroom Training
- 8-18 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
NewsletterMeetings & ConventionsToll-Free LineGrand OpeningField OperationsProprietary SoftwareFranchisee Intranet Platform
- Marketing Support
-
Ad TemplatesNational MediaSocial MediaSEOWebsite DevelopmentEmail Marketing
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- No
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- Yes
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- No
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- # of employees required to run
- 2
- Are exclusive territories available?
- Yes
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
Franchise 500 Ranking History
Compare where N-Hance Wood Refinishing landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.
Additional Rankings
Curious to know where N-Hance Wood Refinishing ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.
