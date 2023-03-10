Join a top franchise in a booming $425 billion industry

Americans are reinvesting in their homes like never before. A year of being cooped up indoors has led to a dramatic increase in home improvement spending that is expected to continue well into the future. With kitchen remodeling at the top of the list, N-Hance franchise owners are meeting pent-up demand for affordable solutions that add value, beauty, and enjoyment. As a result, many of our franchise owners are booked months in advance and are experiencing record sales.

Founded in 2001, N-Hance Wood Refinishing is the premier franchise opportunity for executive business builders. Boasting outstanding operating margins and top line revenue potential of greater than $3.5MM on a minimal investment, this business is perfect for the investor who understands scalability with limited additional investment in human capital and equipment to grow. The secret, N-Hance uses proprietary chemical abrasion and refinishing techniques that require no sanding and restores the natural beauty of cabinets, hardwood flooring and trims at one-third to one-fifth the cost of traditional re-facing or replacing of cabinets. The company's powerful Lightspeed® U.V. curing technology shortens the refinishing process and produces less dust, mess and odor than traditional methods, making it ideal for homes and businesses. We exclusively use eco-friendly water-based polyurethane finishes containing low levels of VOCs, making them virtually odorless and safe for indoor use. N-Hance Wood Refinishing has over 425 franchises across the United States, and Canada, and is backed by the BELFOR Franchise Group. With a successful franchise history spanning over 40 years, BELFOR Franchise Group is committed not only to helping entrepreneurs establish successful businesses but also to providing them with opportunities for continued growth.

N-Hance Wood Refinishing is the No. 1 choice for refinishing cabinets, hardwood floors, furniture and other wood surfaces, with over 425 franchises in operation across the United States. Founded in 2001 by the same company that launched Chem-Dry into the world's largest carpet cleaning franchise, N-Hance is a low-cost, scalable investment opportunity with a proven business model that is revolutionizing the $450 billion American home restoration industry. With patented technology, and proprietary products that provide our customers with beautifully restored cabinets and floors at a fraction of typical costs, N-Hance wood refinishing services are going to continue to grow for decades to come.

The Secret Is Out

"There has never been a better time to franchise with N-Hance,” says Kelly Jensen, President of N-Hance. “We've developed a business model that is easy to run and easy to rapidly scale, with an exceptional support and a training platform that is the gold standard in the industry. Our national reputation makes it easy for franchisees to win a sizable share of their market. We've experienced double-digit growth in the past five years, and we're expecting that growth to continue well into the future. An opportunity like N-Hance only comes around once, and we have the business model and the systems in place to help savvy entrepreneurs realize their full potential of small business ownership.”

What are the top reasons to invest in an N-Hance franchise?

N-Hance is a best-bet opportunity. Here are some of the reasons Entrepreneurs are investing in N-Hance.

N-Hance is a low-cost investment: While a lot of brands will boast about their low entry costs, N-Hance truly is affordable. The total investment estimate to begin operations ranges from $58,547 - $197,582, and this low cost of ownership means that N-Hance franchise ownership is accessible to many more entrepreneurs than other home-improvement brands on the market. N-Hance also offers in-house financing.

The home remodeling industry is booming: The Joint Center of Housing Studies at Harvard University reports in their 2021 study that the home improvement market hit a record of nearly $450 billion in 2022 and beyond. The research outlet reports that the combination of aging homes (the average home is more than 50 years old), rising home prices in many markets, and an aging population (10,000 people are becoming seniors every day), will lead to a strong home-improvement market for years to come.

Who can compete with N-Hance? Our franchisees edge out the competition and create trustworthy reputations in their markets by offering a service that no competitor can equal — beautifully restored cabinets, doors and floors at a fraction of the cost and in a fraction of the time of traditional refinishing or replacement. The truth is that N-Hance faces no legitimate competition. Our level of service and proprietary technology are revolutionizing the industry, and as the rollout of our new sanding service earlier this spring demonstrates, our commitment to new technology continues to add value to our franchisees’ bottom line.

Franchising with N-Hance means you will never be alone in business: Because the majority of our franchisees joined our franchise family without any experience in the wood refinishing industry, we have established a culture of training and ongoing education that helps new franchisees get established in business quickly and keeps veteran franchisees at the top of their game.

Our Quick Start Program will help you get established fast: Once you come on board as a new franchisee, N-Hance builds out a plan that encompasses the entirety of your first year. N-Hance provides in-person training at our newly expanded, state-of-the-art training center in Logan, UT, online courses at N-Hance University, a business coach to help you set goals and exceed them, and one full year of marketing support, to partner with you in gaining new leads quickly.

Our Franchisees Are Talking

“Do it. It’s a great product and a great system. Harris Research is a great company and very supportive. They help you with everything you need in getting started and opening your business quickly. We’re really like one big family — everyone supports each other.”

— Jeff and Pam Overfield

“The No. 1 thing that I hear from customers is that they really love that they can have beautifully refinished surfaces and floors in one day. There’s no cleanup after we’re gone. There’s no smell and no odors, and they can begin using their kitchen an hour after we’ve finished our work. They love it.”

Ideal Candidate

— Mike Rozo

We're looking for franchise owners that want to be a part of one of the largest industries in the world, home improvement. We are looking for the entrepreneur that sees the potential in a scalable business model. With N-Hance your business will transform customer’s kitchen cabinets and wood floors. Sales and management backgrounds thrive within our network and there is no need for previous woodworking or cabinet experience.