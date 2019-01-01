My Queue

Furniture Repairs and Finishing

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $2,000 - $10,000
Home Based: Can be operated from home.
Part Time: Can be operated part-time.
Franchises Available? Yes
Online Operation? No

Big bucks can be earned repairing office and residential furniture, as well as refinishing antique furniture. The furniture-repair side of the business can be operated on a mobile basis at your customer's location, using a fully equipped van. Potential customers that commonly require furniture repair services include home and office movers, business owners, property managers, restaurants, hotels, schools, hospitals, institutions, government offices and retailers of new and used furniture. The furniture-refinishing side of the business, namely antiques refinishing, can be conveniently operated from a well-equipped home workshop. Advertise this feature of the business by building alliances with antique dealers and interior designers who can refer their clients to your service. Additional money may be earned by attending auction sales and buying furniture and antiques in need of repair and refinishing. Once they have been repaired and refinished, they can be sold for a profit via classified ads in your local newspaper, on eBay and at collector's shows.

