Property Manager

Startup Costs: $2,000 - $10,000

Startup Costs: $2,000 - $10,000

Home Based: Can be operated from home.

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? Yes

Online Operation? No

Residential and commercial property managers are busy people because they have lots of work to do on behalf of their clients. These duties often include preparing annual management plans; preparing budgets and monthly financial statements; maintaining good tenant-owner relations; organizing tradespeople to conduct repairs; negotiating, preparing, and executing leases; and managing deposit accounts, just for starters! Running a property management service is ideal for people with a real estate background, project management experience, construction management experience, or a property administration background. However, anyone can start this venture on a small or part-time basis and gain valuable on-the-job experience, which can be leveraged to grow the business. You may want to look into property management training and certification programs, which can be a wise investment especially for people who want to make a career of property management. Fees vary depending on the property being managed and the services provided, but you can expect to earn in the range of $25 to $40 per hour.

