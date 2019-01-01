Home Storage Solutions

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: Under $2,000

Home Based: Can be operated from home.

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? No

Online Operation? No

There are hundreds of home storage solution products on the market, and you can profit by starting a business that specializes in selling and installing these products. The business does not require a lot of investment capital to set in motion, and can be very profitable, as you can charge an hourly rate to install these products as well as add a markup onto all the products that are sold. Search the Internet and directories for manufacturers of these products. Next, simply contact them and inquire about becoming a sales agent or representative for their products in your community. This is the type of business that, once established and you have a few clients, word-of-mouth and referrals will fuel the business growth and expansion.

