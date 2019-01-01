Moving Service

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $10,000 - $50,000

Home Based: Can be operated from home.

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? Yes

Online Operation? No

Local residential or commercial moving rates are currently in the range of $60 to $90 per hour for two movers and a truck, making this service potentially very profitable, especially if you hire additional movers to handle more work and increase billable hours. Providing clients with additional services and products can also increase revenues and profits. These can include packing and unpacking services, and selling moving supplies such as cardboard boxes, garment boxes, tape, and bubble wrap. The downside to selling moving services is the investment; new trucks and equipment are very costly, and even secondhand trucks and equipment in good condition will set you back thousands. As a result, you need to carefully research the market and plan the business to minimize risk and maximize the potential for success. Additional concerns include liability insurance, workers' insurance, and a moving and storage license because some municipalities require all moving companies, regardless of size, to be licensed.

The Market

Individuals or businesses who need to move from one location to another.

