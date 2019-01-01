Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $2,000 - $10,000

Home Based: Can be operated from home.

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? Yes

Online Operation? No

The prerequisite for selling roof-repair services is obvious; you need to know how to repair all or most types of roofing'asphalt, cedar, tile, steel, torch-on, and tar and gravel. Although this may sound like a major requirement, in fact it is not. Just about anyone with basic carpentry and construction skills can quickly learn how to repair roofs. You will, however, need proper equipment to ensure quality and effective repairs as well as safety. The best way to spread the word to residential homeowners about your roof-repair services is through print advertisements, both in the classified section of your local newspaper under Trades, and by placing ads in your local Yellow Pages directory. You can also join home-repair referral services if they are available in your community. The best way to reach commercial customers is to contact them directly by telephone, letter, personal visit, or all three. These include landlords, property managers, roofing companies that only provide reroofing services and not repair services, and other renovation companies that do not repair roofs. It is also a good idea to establish alliances with businesses and individuals who can refer your service to their clients, including realtors, property inspectors, and painters.

The Market

Potential customers can be divided into two camps'residential homeowners, and commercial property owners, managers, and renters.

Needed Equipment

Tools and equipment include basic hand tools, an assortment of extension ladders, roof jacks, safety harnesses, and reliable transportation.

Categories