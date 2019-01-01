Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: Under $2,000

Home Based: Can be operated from home.

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? Yes

Online Operation? No

Residential cleaning is a multibillion-dollar industry, and getting your piece of this very lucrative pie is very easy. Cleaning requires no special skills, start-up investment and equipment costs are minimal, and there is no shortage of work. Residential cleaners perform duties such as dusting, vacuuming, washing surfaces, mopping floors, polishing mirrors and fixtures, and you may also choose to offer interior window washing. For the most part, residential cleaners supply all cleaning products and equipment needed to perform these services. Ideally, you want to land customers who will be using the service on a regular basis'daily, weekly, monthly, instead of only occasionally. Market your services with flier and coupon drops, as well as by running classified advertisements in your local newspaper. Referrals will also make up a large percentage of new business, so quality and excellent customer service are musts. Expanding the business requires no more than subcontracting cleaners with their own transportation to work on an hourly rate or an income-splitting basis. On average, most cleaners charge in the vicinity of $15 to $25 per hour.

Needed Equipment

You'll need to invest in things like a vacuum cleaner, buckets, dusters, mops, rags, cleaning solvents, a stepladder, and reliable transportation.

