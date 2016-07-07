9 Low-Cost Business Ideas for College Students

If you’re in school, chances are you know a thing or two about certain academic subjects. Whether it’s math, essay writing, chemistry -- or standardized testing -- use your knowledge to make money and teach others who might be struggling in the areas you excel.

There will always be a high demand for tutors, in college and the resources for promoting your services are expansive. Students who wish to pursue a job as a tutor have multiple options, such as tutoring through your college’s peer-tutoring center; by applying and registering as a tutor at your school you’ll be able to earn extra cash without having to market your services yourself (leave that to the school). If you wish to go independent, find out if your school has an online community board where you can post your services and rates or go into your student center and library and leave flyers at the front desk.

If you excel in a certain subject, talk to those professors and see if they’ll help spread the word. Many schools often let you register as a tutor with them so students are able to look up your information on the school’s website.

Also, tutor high school students in your area. One area particularly in demand is SAT tutoring for both the general SAT and specialized subjects. Nationally recognized SAT prep companies such as Kaplan and The Princeton Review consistently have available job opportunities listed on their websites for tutors around the United States.

Tutors can charge anywhere from $10 to $100 per hour depending on subject matter and the city, however the going rate for SAT tutors tends to skew higher. Look up what tutors are charging in your area before setting your rate.