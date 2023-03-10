Labor Finders has been in business for over 40 years. It is known to provide temporary and temp-to-full-time employees, payroll, and outsourcing to construction, maintenance, industrial, hospitality, moving and trucking companies. Labor Finders is a nationwide company that is well-known for franchisees who are customer service oriented, have a passion for helping people find jobs, the ability to motivate people, and the energy and commitment to succeed.

Why You May Want to Start a Labor Finders Franchise

With Labor Finders, you have access to a marketing team that will go to great lengths to guide you. You can craft and implement a specific marketing plan for your area with the team. Another plus to this team is that all the marketing materials are included in your investment costs. Quality marketing strategies can be expensive, but you have a good team behind you with access to the marketing team at headquarters in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.

You only pay the franchise fee once, even if you go on to open another Labor Finders franchise. Your initial franchise agreement is for ten years. When the agreement expires, you can renew it as many times as you wish, as long as both parties agree to continue business together.

What Might Make a Labor Finders Franchise a Good Choice?

If your net worth and available liquid capital match the brand’s requirements, you may qualify to open a Labor Finders franchise, and you can get started with an initial investment which is made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. You also should be prepared for ongoing fees that will include royalty fees, with the potential of other fees.

Labor Finders gives all franchisees the use of the proprietary operating software called StaffCom. This means that your software will not be like other temp agencies. With StaffCom, Labor Finders strives to be top of the line and the best in the industry. This may give you a distinct advantage in helping your clients.

If, for whatever reason, you come up against a legal or legislative problem, Labor Finders doesn't leave you to fend for yourself. The Labor Finders franchise gives you access to legal and legislative support from headquarters. You'll have the support you can trust without spending extensive amounts of money.

How To Open a Labor Finders Franchise

To get started with a Labor Finders franchise, you'll fill out your personal information and provide them a good time to call you. You can also let them know how soon you want to open and select areas of interest. A Labor Finders representative may then contact you to discuss the business and learn more about you. If you still want to move forward, you can fill out a formal franchise application.

Once you've submitted your application, you'll attend discovery day at headquarters in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. If everything goes well, you may sign a franchise agreement and open your first Labor Finders office. This process can take a few months after signing your agreement. Then, it's time to put people to work with Labor Finders.