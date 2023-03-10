Labor Finders

Industrial staffing
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
#243 Ranked #273 last year
Initial investment
$129K - $221K
Units as of 2022
185 5% over 3 years
Labor Finders has been in business for over 40 years. It is known to provide temporary and temp-to-full-time employees, payroll, and outsourcing to construction, maintenance, industrial, hospitality, moving and trucking companies. Labor Finders is a nationwide company that is well-known for franchisees who are customer service oriented, have a passion for helping people find jobs, the ability to motivate people, and the energy and commitment to succeed.

Why You May Want to Start a Labor Finders Franchise

With Labor Finders, you have access to a marketing team that will go to great lengths to guide you. You can craft and implement a specific marketing plan for your area with the team. Another plus to this team is that all the marketing materials are included in your investment costs. Quality marketing strategies can be expensive, but you have a good team behind you with access to the marketing team at headquarters in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.

You only pay the franchise fee once, even if you go on to open another Labor Finders franchise. Your initial franchise agreement is for ten years. When the agreement expires, you can renew it as many times as you wish, as long as both parties agree to continue business together. 

What Might Make a Labor Finders Franchise a Good Choice?

If your net worth and available liquid capital match the brand’s requirements, you may qualify to open a Labor Finders franchise, and you can get started with an initial investment which is made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. You also should be prepared for ongoing fees that will include royalty fees, with the potential of other fees.

Labor Finders gives all franchisees the use of the proprietary operating software called StaffCom. This means that your software will not be like other temp agencies. With StaffCom, Labor Finders strives to be top of the line and the best in the industry. This may give you a distinct advantage in helping your clients.

If, for whatever reason, you come up against a legal or legislative problem, Labor Finders doesn't leave you to fend for yourself. The Labor Finders franchise gives you access to legal and legislative support from headquarters. You'll have the support you can trust without spending extensive amounts of money.

How To Open a Labor Finders Franchise

To get started with a Labor Finders franchise, you'll fill out your personal information and provide them a good time to call you. You can also let them know how soon you want to open and select areas of interest. A Labor Finders representative may then contact you to discuss the business and learn more about you. If you still want to move forward, you can fill out a formal franchise application.

Once you've submitted your application, you'll attend discovery day at headquarters in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. If everything goes well, you may sign a franchise agreement and open your first Labor Finders office. This process can take a few months after signing your agreement. Then, it's time to put people to work with Labor Finders. 

Company Overview

About Labor Finders

Industry
Business Services
Related Categories
Staffing/Recruiting
Founded
1975
Parent Company
Labor Finders Int'l. Inc.
Leadership
Jeffrey Burnett, CEO
Corporate Address
11426 N. Jog Rd.
Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33418
Social
Business Overview

Franchising Since
1975 (48 years)
# of employees at HQ
40
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

# of Units
185 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Labor Finders franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$20,000
Initial Investment
$128,525 - $221,450
Net Worth Requirement
$150,000
Cash Requirement
$35,000
Royalty Fee
3.5%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

In-House Financing
Labor Finders offers in-house financing to cover the following: equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
28-36 hours
Classroom Training
30-44 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
1-3
Are exclusive territories available?
No
Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Labor Finders landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where Labor Finders ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Ranked #243 in 2023

Franchise 500 Ranking
Top Franchises for Less Than $150K

Ranked #49 in 2022

Top Franchises for Less Than $150,000

