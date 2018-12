Since 1998, Plato's Closet locations have sold the latest in gently used, name-brand teen fashions. Stores in the chain only buy current fashions that are in good condition. Plato's Closet also sells used accessories, books, CDs, games, picture frames and other items.

Plato's Closet is owned by Winmark (formerly Grow Biz), which also franchises Music Go Round, Once Upon A Child, Style Encore and Play It Again Sports.