The Tailored Closet, (previously known as Tailored Living,) opened its doors in 2006 and began franchising the same year. The company offers home and business owners high-quality storage and organization solutions. The company designs spaces in closets, home offices, family rooms, pantries, basements, laundry rooms, and more. The team offers measuring, design, and installation services tailored to meet each client's specific needs.

The Tailored Closet has a wide breadth of offerings that has resulted in tremendous growth over the years, with more than 175 franchise units opened across the United States and Canada. The company has also received several awards, including the Best of Houzz badge for design. Out of the many expert companies on Houzz, only 3% reach this status.

Potential franchisees have an aptitude for sales and a passion for providing clients with top-notch organizational services.

Why You May Want to Start a The Tailored Closet Franchise

The Tailored Closet is a well-known business with proud franchisees. Franchisees help people in their community live a more organized life through innovative storage methods and other organizational solutions. As a franchisee, you'll be your own boss, with the opportunity to build a business. You can create your business to your preferred size either as a partnership, sole proprietorship, or family business with one or multiple territories. You are also given the opportunity to participate in absentee ownership.

Franchisees experience paid training at The Tailored Closet headquarters in Irvine, California and lifetime support in every area of their business. The Tailored Closet also arranges one year of business coaching by outside vendors, annual conventions, webinars, and helplines to offer support to new franchisees.

What Might Make a The Tailored Closet Franchise a Good Choice?

The Tailored Closet has ranked in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 multiple times in the past few years. This ranking is based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.

Franchisees should prepare for financial investment. Franchisees will need to pay a franchise fee and brand royalties. Franchisees will also need to hit the minimum set net worth and cash requirement for franchising with The Tailored Closet.

As you make your decision concerning whether to open a franchise with The Tailored Closet, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

How Do You Open a The Tailored Closet Franchise?

The franchising process will take time to complete. Be prepared for interviews with upper management, at which point you will review the Franchise Disclosure Document. After a successful interview, you may be invited to a discovery day to explore the opportunity further. You will also have time to speak with other franchisees to get their side of the franchise experience with The Tailored Closet.

Before you can open your The Tailored Closet franchise, you must attend a training at the home office in Irvine, California to learn how to operate your business. The Tailored Closet staff will be involved as you train and prepare to open your franchise.