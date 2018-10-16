Real Property Management
Property management
Founded
1986
Franchising Since
2004 (14 Years)
Corporate Address
1455 W. 2200 South, #300
Salt Lake City, UT 84119
CEO
Lukas Krause
Parent Company
Neighborly
Initial Investment ⓘ
$86,795 - $117,795
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$150,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$86,795 - $117,795
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$45,000 - $45,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
7%
Ad Royalty Fee
to 2%
Real Property Management has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs
Veteran Incentives
15% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Classroom Training:
32 hours
Additional Training:
Online training, 7 weeks; ongoing advanced training
Number of Employees Required to Run:
1 - 3