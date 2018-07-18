Interim HealthCare
Medical home care, medical staffing
Founded
1966
Franchising Since
1966 (52 Years)
Corporate Address
1601 Sawgrass Corporate Pkwy.
Sunrise, FL 33323
CEO
Lawrence Kraska
Parent Company
Caring Brands Int'l.
Initial Investment ⓘ
$125,500 - $198,500
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$250,000 - $450,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$100,000 - $250,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$50,000 - $50,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
3.5-5.5%
Ad Royalty Fee
0.25%
Interim HealthCare has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
On-The-Job Training:
Up to 40 hours
Classroom Training:
Up to 40 hours
Additional Training:
Regional training
Number of Employees Required to Run:
2 - 3