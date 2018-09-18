Marco's Pizza
Pizza, subs, wings, cheese bread
Founded
1978
Franchising Since
1979 (39 Years)
Corporate Address
5252 Monroe St., 2nd Fl.
Toledo, OH 43623
CEO
John Butorac Jr.
Parent Company
Marco's Franchising LLC
Initial Investment ⓘ
$289,780 - $762,530
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$350,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$100,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$25,000 - $25,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
5.5%
Ad Royalty Fee
1.5%
Marco's Pizza has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, payroll
Veteran Incentives
$10,000 off franchise fee; franchisee fee waived for veterans with service-related disabilities
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
266 hours
Classroom Training:
70.06 hours
Additional Training:
At certified training store
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
20
Marco's was founded in 1978 by Italian born Pasquale "Pat" Giammarco.