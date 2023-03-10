Marco's Pizza
FREE Franchise Guide!
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
#51 Ranked #70 last year
See the Full List
Initial investment
$242K - $633K
Units as of 2022
1,103 18.2% over 3 years
Jump to Franchising Overview

Marco's Pizza strives to make pizza the best way while only using high-quality ingredients. The pizza industry is highly competitive. Marco’s Pizza has been in operation since 1978 and has been franchising since 1979. It boasts more than 1,000 locations, over 900 of which are in the United States. 

Do you have what it takes to create a slice of pizza heaven in your community?

Why You May Want to Start a Marco's Pizza Franchise

Marco's Pizza knows how to make your mouth water from tasty pizza, salads, subs, and cheese breads. Marco's Pizza makes quality food and offers customers who opt for delivery or takeout real value for their money. They may stand out from the rest because they wish to consistently provide quality meals to customers. 

If you're an outgoing person who's passionate about food and business, you might enjoy becoming a Marco's Pizza franchisee. And if you have no previous experience running a restaurant, don't worry because it isn't required, but it may help you in your day-to-day operations. 

Marco's Pizza has a good business model, and the franchise team may provide you with ongoing support and training. During training, you are generally given all the tools you need to operate a successful restaurant. You might learn how to make high-quality pizzas and manage a team. A winning attitude might help win over customers with delicious pizzas. 

What Might Make a Marco's Pizza Franchise a Good Choice?

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. This may include speaking to a financial planner and a franchise attorney. Additionally, research the brand and your local area to see if Marco's Pizza franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

To be part of Marco's Pizza team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. You should also prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Marco’s Pizza may offer a discount off the franchise fee for qualified veterans. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements. 

How To Open a Marco's Pizza Franchise

To get started with owning a Marco's Pizza franchise, you may need to fill out an ownership application form. After this, you should review Marco's Pizza executive summary, as it may help you if you're invited for an initial phone call with Marco's Pizza franchise representative.

After various interviews and store visits, you may be invited to a discovery day at headquarters in Toledo, Ohio. Here you can speak to existing franchises and meet brand executives. Afterwards, you may be awarded a Marco's Pizza franchise location. Before long, you might be dishing up hot slices of authentic Italian pizza.

Find Your Perfect Franchise

Company Overview

About Marco's Pizza

Industry
Food
Related Categories
Pizza
Founded
1978
Parent Company
Marco's Franchising LLC
Leadership
Tony Libardi, Co-CEO & President
Corporate Address
5252 Monroe St.
Toledo, OH 43623
Social
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube

Business Overview

Franchising Since
1979 (44 years)
# of employees at HQ
176
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, North Dakota, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Vermont, Washington, Wisconsin, West Virginia, Wyoming

This company is offering new franchisees in the following international regions: Central America, South America, Mexico

# of Units
1,103 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Marco's Pizza franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$25,000
Initial Investment
$242,142 - $633,109
Net Worth Requirement
$600,000
Cash Requirement
$200,000
Veteran Incentives
$10,000 off franchise fee; franchise fee waived for veterans with 50%+ military service-connected disability rating
Royalty Fee
5.5%
Ad Royalty Fee
7%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Take Our Free Franchise Quiz!

Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Marco's Pizza has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
240 hours
Classroom Training
74 hours
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Security & Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
20-25
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Take our quick quiz to find your ideal franchise

Interested in ownership opportunities like Marco's Pizza? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.

Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Marco's Pizza landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where Marco's Pizza ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Ranked #51 in 2023

Franchise 500 Ranking
Trending Up

Ranked #52 in 2022

Fastest-Growing Franchises
Globe

Ranked #72 in 2022

Top Global Franchises
Trending Up

Ranked #57 in 2022

Fastest-Growing Franchises (U.S. & Canada)
Food

Ranked #2 in Pizza in 2022

Top Food Franchises

Want to stay updated on the latest franchise news?

Never miss a beat when you sign up to receive our newsletter.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy

Related Franchises

Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse franchises that are similar to Marco's Pizza.

Big Frog Custom T-Shirts & More

Custom garment decorating
Request Info

Tropical Smoothie Cafe

Smoothies, salads, wraps, sandwiches, flatbreads
Ranked #10
Learn More

Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen

Fried chicken, seafood, biscuits
Ranked #3
Learn More

Elements Massage

Therapeutic massage services
Request Info

Related Franchise Content

Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.

Franchise

The 5 Items in Your Franchise Disclosure Document That Can Make or Break a Real Estate Deal

This document helps potential franchisees make informed decisions about investing in the franchise.

Roxanne Klein

Roxanne Klein

Business News

Gen Alpha Loves Eating McDonald's, Watching YouTube and Disney+, and Telling Their Parents What to Buy at the Store

With birth years starting in 2013, Generation Alpha is already the most plugged-in generation of children yet, developing some strikingly powerful brand affinities before they reach age 9.

Dominick Reuter

Franchise

Know Before You Buy: These Are The Costs Associated With Purchasing and Operating a Franchise

From initial investments to royalty fees to legal costs, take stock of these numbers before it's too late.

Clarissa Buch Zilberman
Franchise

How Kung Fu Tea Became One of Entrepreneur's Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023

Marketing manager Matthew Poveromo explains how the franchise brand is turning Taiwanese bubble tea into a favorite American treat.

Tracy Stapp Herold
Franchise

How Blingle! Became One of the Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023

Zach Beutler of HorsePower brands explains what it takes to turn a new franchise brand into a glowing opportunity.

Tracy Stapp Herold
Business News

Taco Bell Brawl Over a Crunchwrap Supreme Takes Being Hangry to the Next Level

This viral video is perhaps not society's shining moment.

Dan Bova

Dan Bova

See more franchise content
Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
For reprints and licensing questions, click here.
Update Your Listing | Submit New Listing