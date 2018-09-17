CPR-Cell Phone Repair
#26 Franchise 500| Electronics repairs and sales

CPR-Cell Phone Repair
Electronics repairs and sales
|

About
Founded

2004

Franchising Since

2007 (11 Years)

Corporate Address

7100 E. Pleasant Valley Rd., #300
Independence, OH 44131

CEO

Josh Sevick

Financial Requirements
Initial Investment

$55,650 - $170,500

Net-worth Requirement

$150,000

Liquid Cash Requirement

$50,000

Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee

$25,000

Ongoing Royalty Fee

6.5%

Ad Royalty Fee

2%

Financing Options

CPR-Cell Phone Repair offers in-house financing to cover the following: startup costs

CPR-Cell Phone Repair has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following:  franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Veteran Incentives

10% off franchise fee or franchise fee waived on third unit

Support Options
Ongoing Support

Purchasing Co-ops

Newsletter

Meetings/Conventions

Toll-Free Line

Grand Opening

Online Support

Security/Safety Procedures

Field Operations

Site Selection

Proprietary Software

Franchisee Intranet Platform

Marketing Support

Co-op Advertising

Ad Templates

Regional Advertising

Social media

SEO

Website development

Email marketing

Loyalty program/app

On-The-Job Training:

42 hours

Classroom Training:

63 hours

CPR-Cell Phone Repair is ranked #26 in the Franchise 500!
Bio
CPR-Cell Phone Repair was founded in 2004 and began franchising in 2007. CPR franchise locations offer walk-in, drop-off and mail-in repair services for cell phones and other electronic devices. They also sell smartphones, game systems, music players, parts and accessories.
Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $55,650 High - $170,500
Units
+43.0%+111 UNITS (1 Year) +114.5%+197 UNITS (3 Years)

Units (Locations)

Where Seeking Franchisees:

Franchisor is seeking new franchise units worldwide.

Related Franchises

Request Free Info

uBreakiFix

See More

Phenix Salon Suites Franchising LLC

See More

City Wide Franchise

See More

Property Management Inc.

See More

CMIT Solutions Inc.

See More

Office Evolution

See More

Experimac

See More

TeamLogic IT

Franchise Articles

Could Franchising Help Take Your Business International?

Could Franchising Help Take Your Business International?

Want to make the leap with your business? Here's one way to expand overseas.
Rick Grossmann | 5 min read
A Good Accountant Is Key to a Good Franchise Operation. Here's How to Find One.

A Good Accountant Is Key to a Good Franchise Operation. Here's How to Find One.

Three experts share tips for getting the most out of your CPA.
Stephanie Schomer | 4 min read
How This CEO Built a Fitness Empire of More Than 150 Locations

How This CEO Built a Fitness Empire of More Than 150 Locations

Eric Casaburi, CEO of Retro Fitness, talks about turning one gym into over 150 fitness clubs across the United States.
David Meltzer | 1 min read
How This Immigrant Entrepreneur Is Helping Others Achieve the American Dream

How This Immigrant Entrepreneur Is Helping Others Achieve the American Dream

Patrice & Associates franchisee Mercedes Concepcion-Gray works to uplift the Latina community.
Hayden Field | 4 min read
This Coworking-Space Franchise Is Winning Without the WeWork-style Perks

This Coworking-Space Franchise Is Winning Without the WeWork-style Perks

Office Evolution might not have kombucha on tap, but it has a nationwide community of entrepreneurs who are willing to lend a helping hand.
Lydia Belanger | 4 min read

Disclaimer

The Franchise 500 is not intended to endorse, advertise, or recommend any particular franchise. It is solely a research tool you can use to compare franchise operations. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing money in a franchise.
Updated: September 17th, 2018
Reprints & Licensing Update Your Listing Submit New Listing
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.