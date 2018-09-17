CPR-Cell Phone Repair
Electronics repairs and sales
Founded
2004
Franchising Since
2007 (11 Years)
Corporate Address
7100 E. Pleasant Valley Rd., #300
Independence, OH 44131
CEO
Josh Sevick
Initial Investment ⓘ
$55,650 - $170,500
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$150,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$50,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$25,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
6.5%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
CPR-Cell Phone Repair offers in-house financing to cover the following: startup costs
CPR-Cell Phone Repair has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee or franchise fee waived on third unit
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
42 hours
Classroom Training:
63 hours