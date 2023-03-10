Computer Troubleshooters is a computer repair and troubleshooting service company offering high-quality and affordable IT services for small businesses. These services include data backup and recovery, mobile device management, security, and managed and remote services. They also offer technology consulting to their base that is largely made up of small businesses. Computer Troubleshooter’s business and residential solutions make it the leading option and one of the larger franchises in the industry, with many locations across the country.

As a franchisee, you’ll be answering clients’ calls and requests for services, whether you’re setting up a cloud network or tailoring consulting to the particular needs of a business.

Why You May Want to Start a Computer Troubleshooters Franchise

A franchisee will have the advantage of an exclusive territory, approved vendors, over one dozen hours of initial training, and ongoing support. With a complete Computer Troubleshooters franchise office package, you’ll tap into an automated office and billing system. This system lets you manage and bill clients, while also allowing clients to make appointments online. In your package, you will also get an email address and access to the company website.

You’ll receive updated information on vendors and sales and marketing resources. There is also a franchise forum where you can interact with other franchisees, trade useful advice, and ask questions. Another perk to the job is the annual conference. At the annual conference, the company recognizes and awards top-performing franchisees. This acts as an incentive for franchisees to make the most of their business.

You don’t have to worry about hiring a huge staff, either. In fact, tou don’t have to hire any staff at all. All you need is yourself and the tech experience necessary to do the job. If you do want to hire staff, you can choose to be an absentee owner.

What Might Make Computer Troubleshooters a Good Choice?

Operating a Computer Troubleshooters franchise means you become the IT solution for local businesses, backed by a global presence. Unlike other big-name IT businesses, you can say that your business is locally owned. Because of exclusive territory rights, you’ll be the big name in a community that demands service.

To be part of the Computer Troubleshooters franchise team, you should make sure you are financially ready for an initial investment that will include a franchise fee and other startup fees. You'll want to make sure you have enough capital available to cover ongoing fees, as well. These will include royalty percentages and advertising fees, as well as potential renewal fees.

How to Open a Computer Troubleshooters Franchise

As you make your decision regarding whether to open a Computer Troubleshooters franchise, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

If you’re interested in starting a Computer Troubleshooters franchise, the first thing you will want to do is fill out a franchise inquiry. You will provide basic information, your amount of liquid capital, and your time frame for opening a business. A Computer Troubleshooters franchise representative may be in touch with you to further discuss steps if they find you a good fit for the brand.