Multivista, founded in 2003, is a construction service provider. Multivista provides construction photo and video documentation services for construction projects. Since beginning to franchise in 2007, Multivista has opened numerous locations across the United States to go along with over a dozen franchises located internationally.

Multivista is a large-scale construction services company that seeks to combine cutting-edge, reality-capturing technology with unparalleled customer service. As you run your franchise, you will be expected to meet all the visual construction documentation needs of construction professionals. The perfect candidate for a Multivista franchisee is passionate about business and providing services in order to create safer and more advanced buildings.

Why You May Want to Start a Multivista Franchise

Multivista has been committed to providing quality services to the construction industry for years. Multivista was one of the first companies to digitize visual construction documentation, providing more accurate scans, photos, and videos. Their commitment to technology and service may make them stand out from hundreds of other companies.

As a Multivista franchisee, you'll be helping contractors, builders, stakeholders, tenants, landlords, and residents live and work in safe and regulated buildings. You will also safeguard investments and ensure that people make informed decisions through virtual walkthroughs and 3D drone imaging.

Multivista believes it offers franchisees a chance to be a hero by being part of the construction process of multiple buildings like hospitals, government buildings, and commercial buildings.

What Might Make a Multivista Franchise a Good Choice?

The construction business employs millions of people worldwide and is worth billions of dollars. With a Multivista franchise, you get to be a part of this business. As the world shifts to technology and more eco-friendly builds, Mutivista's digital technologies may be in even more demand. 

Multivista believes it has developed cutting-edge imaging and software technology enabling them to provide high-resolution photo and video services, measurable 3D images, live webcam streams, and virtual "site walks" for immersive project visualization. All these services utilize a proprietary project management platform. These services may be highly sought after, potentially providing you with a solid business.

Multivista has years of business experience. Their proven business, technology, and marketing models, together with their professional and efficient crews, may give you a superior team to run your franchise. You could be given the opportunity to recruit talent from around the world and have access to new and emerging markets worldwide.

How To Open a Multivista Franchise

To be part of the Multivista team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

To start your journey as a Multivista franchisee, begin by applying. Once you go through the application process and your application is accepted, a Multivista franchise team member will walk you through the next steps. Expect many hours of classroom training and several dozen hours of on-the-job training along the way.

Multivista wants to see your franchise grow and is ready to support you in every way through additional online training, marketing, and community.

Company Overview

About Multivista

Industry
Services (Other)
Related Categories
Photography & Video Services, Miscellaneous Business Services, Miscellaneous Services, Miscellaneous Tech Businesses
Founded
2003
Parent Company
Hexagon
Leadership
Luis Pascual, CEO
Corporate Address
111 Forester St., #301
North Vancouver, BC V7H 0A6
Social
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2007 (16 years)
# of employees at HQ
65
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Alaska, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Idaho, Maine, Montana, North Dakota, New Hampshire, Oklahoma, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Vermont, Wyoming

This company is offering new franchisees in the following international regions: Australia/New Zealand, Middle East, Europe (Western), Canada, Mexico

# of Units
76 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Multivista franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$20,000 - $157,500
Initial Investment
$221,500 - $651,500
Net Worth Requirement
$350,000 - $750,000
Cash Requirement
$100,000 - $500,000
Royalty Fee
18%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

In-House Financing
Multivista offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
32 hours
Classroom Training
120 hours
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
3-5
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
