- 2023 Franchise 500 Rank
-
N/R Ranked #482 last year
- Initial investment
-
$222K - $652K
- Units as of 2022
-
76 1% over 3 years
Multivista, founded in 2003, is a construction service provider. Multivista provides construction photo and video documentation services for construction projects. Since beginning to franchise in 2007, Multivista has opened numerous locations across the United States to go along with over a dozen franchises located internationally.
Multivista is a large-scale construction services company that seeks to combine cutting-edge, reality-capturing technology with unparalleled customer service. As you run your franchise, you will be expected to meet all the visual construction documentation needs of construction professionals. The perfect candidate for a Multivista franchisee is passionate about business and providing services in order to create safer and more advanced buildings.
Why You May Want to Start a Multivista Franchise
Multivista has been committed to providing quality services to the construction industry for years. Multivista was one of the first companies to digitize visual construction documentation, providing more accurate scans, photos, and videos. Their commitment to technology and service may make them stand out from hundreds of other companies.
As a Multivista franchisee, you'll be helping contractors, builders, stakeholders, tenants, landlords, and residents live and work in safe and regulated buildings. You will also safeguard investments and ensure that people make informed decisions through virtual walkthroughs and 3D drone imaging.
Multivista believes it offers franchisees a chance to be a hero by being part of the construction process of multiple buildings like hospitals, government buildings, and commercial buildings.
What Might Make a Multivista Franchise a Good Choice?
The construction business employs millions of people worldwide and is worth billions of dollars. With a Multivista franchise, you get to be a part of this business. As the world shifts to technology and more eco-friendly builds, Mutivista's digital technologies may be in even more demand.
Multivista believes it has developed cutting-edge imaging and software technology enabling them to provide high-resolution photo and video services, measurable 3D images, live webcam streams, and virtual "site walks" for immersive project visualization. All these services utilize a proprietary project management platform. These services may be highly sought after, potentially providing you with a solid business.
Multivista has years of business experience. Their proven business, technology, and marketing models, together with their professional and efficient crews, may give you a superior team to run your franchise. You could be given the opportunity to recruit talent from around the world and have access to new and emerging markets worldwide.
How To Open a Multivista Franchise
To be part of the Multivista team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.
To start your journey as a Multivista franchisee, begin by applying. Once you go through the application process and your application is accepted, a Multivista franchise team member will walk you through the next steps. Expect many hours of classroom training and several dozen hours of on-the-job training along the way.
Multivista wants to see your franchise grow and is ready to support you in every way through additional online training, marketing, and community.
Company Overview
About Multivista
- Industry
- Services (Other)
- Founded
- 2003
- Parent Company
- Hexagon
- Leadership
- Luis Pascual, CEO
- Corporate Address
-
111 Forester St., #301
North Vancouver, BC V7H 0A6
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 2007 (16 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 65
- Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Alaska, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Idaho, Maine, Montana, North Dakota, New Hampshire, Oklahoma, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Vermont, Wyoming
This company is offering new franchisees in the following international regions: Australia/New Zealand, Middle East, Europe (Western), Canada, Mexico
- # of Units
- 76 (as of 2022)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Multivista franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $20,000 - $157,500
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $221,500 - $651,500
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Net Worth Requirement
- $350,000 - $750,000
Definition: The minimum net worth you must have in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company
What you need to know: Net worth is the value of a person's assets minus liabilities. Assets include cash, stocks, retirement accounts, and real estate. Liabilities include items like mortgages, car payments, and credit card debt.
- Cash Requirement
- $100,000 - $500,000
Definition: The minimum liquid capital you must have available in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company.
- Royalty Fee
- 18%
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Ad Royalty Fee
- 2%
Definition: An going fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis to support advertising or marketing efforts.
What you need to know: This may also be called advertising fee, marketing fee, brand fund fee, and more, but the basic purpose is the same-- to support promotion of the brand systemwide. As with the royalty fee, it is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD, and can be a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales or a weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 10 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
- In-House Financing
- Multivista offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- On-The-Job Training
- 32 hours
- Classroom Training
- 120 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
NewsletterMeetings & ConventionsToll-Free LineGrand OpeningOnline SupportSecurity & Safety ProceduresField OperationsProprietary SoftwareFranchisee Intranet Platform
- Marketing Support
-
Co-op AdvertisingAd TemplatesNational MediaRegional AdvertisingSocial MediaSEOWebsite DevelopmentEmail MarketingLoyalty Program/App
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- No
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- No
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- No
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- # of employees required to run
- 3-5
- Are exclusive territories available?
- Yes
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
Franchise 500 Ranking History
Compare where Multivista landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.
Additional Rankings
Curious to know where Multivista ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.
