1-800-Got-Junk? has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment, inventory

1-800-Got-Junk? offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee

1-800-Got-Junk? is ranked #482 in the Franchise 500!

Bio Started by a college student in need of a summer job, 1-800-Got-Junk? takes items like furniture, appliances, construction debris and yard refuse from homes to dumps or recycling facilities. Franchisees provide clients with uniformed drivers who provide trash pickup during a scheduled two-hour window.

Cost Initial Investment: Low - $209,800 High - $255,680

Units +0.6% +0 UNITS (1 Year) -1.9% -3 UNITS (3 Years)

Units (Locations)