1-800-Got-Junk?
Junk removal
Founded
1989
Franchising Since
1998 (20 Years)
Corporate Address
301-887 Great Northern Wy.
Vancouver, BC V5T 4T5
CEO
Brian Scudamore
Parent Company
Rubbish Boys Disposal Service Inc.
Initial Investment ⓘ
$209,800 - $255,680
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$30,000 - $50,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$30,000 - $50,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$128,000 - $128,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
8%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
1-800-Got-Junk? offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee
1-800-Got-Junk? has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment, inventory
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
8 hours
Classroom Training:
32 hours
Additional Training:
Additional training annually at conference & franchisee's location
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
3 - 10