Junk removal
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
#382 Ranked #310 last year
Initial investment
$163K - $245K
Units as of 2022
165 6.5% over 3 years
1-800-GOT-JUNK is a garbage transport program intended to collect junk from homes and businesses. From furniture to yard waste, as long as it fits in the truck, 1-800-GOT-JUNK staff will remove it from the premises and leave the area looking clean afterward.

1-800-GOT-JUNK was founded by Brian Scudamore in 1989. Scudamore, who was a college student at the time, was looking for a summer job. His company took off and he began selling franchises in 1998. Headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, the company operates many outlets throughout Canada and the U.S. 1-800-GOT-JUNK has enjoyed broad media coverage from some of the best-known media sources, including The Oprah Show, CNN, and MSNBC.

Why You May Want to Start a 1-800-GOT-JUNK Franchise

1-800-GOT-JUNK is a large national competitor in the junk removal market. The company has achieved continued recognition throughout the U.S., as well as worldwide.

Franchisees operate in a protected area, so other franchisees do not fight over contracts. Franchisees have access to a consolidated contact center to manage all sales, service, and dispatch calls. This call center will help you focus on developing your business and delivering on your promise to customers. 

As soon as you purchase your franchise, 1-800-GOT-JUNK will support you as a franchisee. The company will promote your franchise's development by holding franchise affiliate conferences, regional gatherings, a franchise advisory council, and an annual conference. Business coaching and field support systems are there to help you prepare and deploy the elements needed to attempt to accelerate your business's success. 

What Might Make 1-800-GOT-JUNK a Good Choice?

To purchase a 1-800-GOT-JUNK franchise, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment that will include a franchise fee and other startup costs. A qualified 1-800-GOT-JUNK franchisee should dedicate themselves to the brand and have experience in sales and marketing.

Other business costs involved in running a 1-800-GOT-JUNK franchise include a royalty fee, sales and promotion fees, and a branding cooperative of the gross business profits. You'll want to make sure you have enough capital available to cover these potential additional fees, which may include a renewal fee, a failure to report a fee of royalties, a distribution center/promotion fee, and a late payment interest of yearly sales.

With your investment, franchisees have access to the franchise system that provides brand development, recruitment, and marketing programs. Furthermore, franchisees are given access to the exclusive call center service and online booking system.

How to Open a 1-800-GOT-JUNK Franchise

To show interest in a 1-800-GOT-JUNK franchise, you can request franchise information. As you decide if you wish to open a 1-800-GOT-JUNK franchise, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a franchise would do well in your community.

Once you have learned more about the opportunity and have decided to go ahead with the process, express your interest through a short 1-800-GOT-JUNK form. A franchise development team member may contact you to start the franchise process if they find you to be a good match for the brand. 

Company Overview

About 1-800-Got-Junk?

Industry
Services (Other)
Related Categories
Moving/Junk-Removal Services, Miscellaneous Services
Founded
1989
Parent Company
O2E Brands
Leadership
Brian Scudamore, CEO & Founder
Corporate Address
301-887 Great Northern Wy.
Vancouver, BC V5T 4T5
Social
Business Overview

Franchising Since
1998 (25 years)
# of employees at HQ
300
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Minnesota, Missouri, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia

This company is offering new franchisees in the following international regions: Australia/New Zealand, Canada

# of Units
165 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a 1-800-Got-Junk? franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$65,000 - $97,500
Initial Investment
$162,800 - $245,250
Net Worth Requirement
$30,000 - $50,000
Cash Requirement
$15,000 - $50,000
Royalty Fee
8%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
Term of Agreement
5 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

In-House Financing
1-800-Got-Junk? offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee
Third Party Financing
1-800-Got-Junk? has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
20 hours
Classroom Training
40 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
Yes
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
Yes
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
3-10
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where 1-800-Got-Junk? landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where 1-800-Got-Junk? ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Ranked #382 in 2023

Franchise 500 Ranking
Globe

Ranked #122 in 2022

Top Global Franchises
Home-Based and Mobile

Ranked #85 in 2022

Homebased Ranking

