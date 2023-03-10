1-800-GOT-JUNK is a garbage transport program intended to collect junk from homes and businesses. From furniture to yard waste, as long as it fits in the truck, 1-800-GOT-JUNK staff will remove it from the premises and leave the area looking clean afterward.

1-800-GOT-JUNK was founded by Brian Scudamore in 1989. Scudamore, who was a college student at the time, was looking for a summer job. His company took off and he began selling franchises in 1998. Headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, the company operates many outlets throughout Canada and the U.S. 1-800-GOT-JUNK has enjoyed broad media coverage from some of the best-known media sources, including The Oprah Show, CNN, and MSNBC.

Why You May Want to Start a 1-800-GOT-JUNK Franchise

1-800-GOT-JUNK is a large national competitor in the junk removal market. The company has achieved continued recognition throughout the U.S., as well as worldwide.

Franchisees operate in a protected area, so other franchisees do not fight over contracts. Franchisees have access to a consolidated contact center to manage all sales, service, and dispatch calls. This call center will help you focus on developing your business and delivering on your promise to customers.

As soon as you purchase your franchise, 1-800-GOT-JUNK will support you as a franchisee. The company will promote your franchise's development by holding franchise affiliate conferences, regional gatherings, a franchise advisory council, and an annual conference. Business coaching and field support systems are there to help you prepare and deploy the elements needed to attempt to accelerate your business's success.

What Might Make 1-800-GOT-JUNK a Good Choice?

To purchase a 1-800-GOT-JUNK franchise, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment that will include a franchise fee and other startup costs. A qualified 1-800-GOT-JUNK franchisee should dedicate themselves to the brand and have experience in sales and marketing.

Other business costs involved in running a 1-800-GOT-JUNK franchise include a royalty fee, sales and promotion fees, and a branding cooperative of the gross business profits. You'll want to make sure you have enough capital available to cover these potential additional fees, which may include a renewal fee, a failure to report a fee of royalties, a distribution center/promotion fee, and a late payment interest of yearly sales.

With your investment, franchisees have access to the franchise system that provides brand development, recruitment, and marketing programs. Furthermore, franchisees are given access to the exclusive call center service and online booking system.

How to Open a 1-800-GOT-JUNK Franchise

To show interest in a 1-800-GOT-JUNK franchise, you can request franchise information. As you decide if you wish to open a 1-800-GOT-JUNK franchise, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a franchise would do well in your community.

Once you have learned more about the opportunity and have decided to go ahead with the process, express your interest through a short 1-800-GOT-JUNK form. A franchise development team member may contact you to start the franchise process if they find you to be a good match for the brand.