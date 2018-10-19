Circle K
Convenience stores
Founded
1951
Franchising Since
1995 (23 Years)
Corporate Address
1130 W. Warner Rd.
Tempe, AZ 85284
CEO
Brian Hannasch
Parent Company
Alimentation Couche-Tard
Ticker Symbol
Initial Investment ⓘ
$186,500 - $1,924,500
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$500,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$100,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$25,000 - $25,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
3-7.5%
Ad Royalty Fee
1.5%
Circle K offers in-house financing to cover the following: equipment
Circle K has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: equipment
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
24 hours
Classroom Training:
56 hours
Number of Employees Required to Run:
10