Allegra Marketing-Print-Mail
(Offering resales and conversions only)
Printing, marketing, mail, signs, promotional products
Founded
1976
Franchising Since
1977 (41 Years)
Corporate Address
47585 Galleon Dr.
Plymouth, MI 48170
CEO
Michael Marcantonio
Parent Company
Alliance Franchise Brands
Initial Investment ⓘ
$204,955 - $560,786
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$400,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$200,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$25,000 - $45,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
1.5-6%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
Allegra Marketing-Print-Mail has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Veteran Incentives
25% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
17 hours
Classroom Training:
69 hours
Additional Training:
Virtual and in-person operations, sales and marketing training
Number of Employees Required to Run:
4