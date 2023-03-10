Venture X

2023 Franchise 500 Rank
#361 Ranked #261 last year
Initial investment
$388K - $3.6M
Units as of 2022
49 122.7% over 3 years
Venture X was founded in 2012 in Naples, Florida as a business to provide flexible co-working and meeting spaces.

Venture X has been franchising since 2016 and now covers more than 30 locations in the United States, as well as several in both Canada and overseas. There are available markets in North America, Central and South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. An ideal candidate for a Venture X franchisee may be a commercial property investor or a hotel owner.

Why You May Want to Start a Venture X Franchise

As a Venture X franchisee, you will be responsible for building a community for your workspace. Venture X may stand out from the competition because it offers a high-end work environment to clients who want to get a job done, but may not own offices with state-of-the-art facilities and technology. This may include freelancers or independent business people. The business technology used in the facilities is advanced and may create an excellent experience for clients, making it a popular choice.

Venture X provides franchisees with all the expertise that they need to succeed. By opening a Venture X location in your community, you can provide a co-working space to improve collaboration and communication for businesses and individuals. You will also provide opportunities for networking and mentorship. Franchisees may also receive in-house training at Venture X headquarters in West Palm Beach, Florida and on-site training at a currently operational franchise location. 

What Might Make a Venture X Franchise a Good Choice?

To be part of the Venture X team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. 

Venture X may be a rewarding opportunity because the demand for co-working spaces is on the rise. The franchisor will assist in creating a state-of-the-art facility and in narrowing down your target market. You may see different income streams, such as community membership fees, mailbox rental fees, event space rentals, conference room rentals, and charges for additional services and technology solutions.

How Do You Open a Venture X Franchise?

As you decide if opening a Venture X franchise is the right decision for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Venture X franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Venture X franchising team questions. Additionally, consulting with a financial planner and an attorney may help you prepare your business plan. Be prepared to meet with company executives to ensure that your goals align with the company culture. 

Company Overview

About Venture X

Industry
Business Services
Related Categories
Coworking Spaces, Miscellaneous Business Services, Miscellaneous Services
Founded
2012
Parent Company
United Franchise Group
Leadership
Michael White, Brand President
Corporate Address
2121 Vista Pkwy.
West Palm Beach, FL 33411
Social
Business Overview

Franchising Since
2016 (7 years)
# of employees at HQ
192
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

This company is offering new franchisees worldwide.

# of Units
49 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Venture X franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$60,000
Initial Investment
$388,090 - $3,636,710
Cash Requirement
$100,000
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Term of Agreement
35 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Venture X has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
8 hours
Classroom Training
33 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
Yes
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
2
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Venture X landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where Venture X ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Ranked #361 in 2023

Franchise 500 Ranking
Globe

Ranked #127 in 2022

Top Global Franchises
Top in Category

Ranked #1 in 2023

#1 in Coworking Spaces Category

