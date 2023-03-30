PostNet is one of the nation's leading design and shipping business-to-business franchises. They provide customized print, marketing, and shipping solutions to more than 28 million small businesses worldwide.

Steve Greenbaum and Brian Spindel started PostNet in 1985. The company began franchising in 1993. In 2017, PostNet merged with Mail Boxes Etc. Worldwide. The two companies now function as one brand with a unique business concept for their customers. PostNet has an extensive international reach, with over 450 franchises in countries outside the U.S. and Canada. In addition, there are over 200 locations in North America.

Why You May Want to Start a PostNet Franchise

PostNet is committed to its franchisees' success. By helping each other through economic hardship, stepping up to help in times of illness, and offering advice and encouragement when needed, PostNet takes care of their own. This business is especially welcoming of veterans and offers a discount off their franchise fee to encourage them to apply.

The company promotes a culture of franchise support and engagement focused on allowing for the best chance of success. PostNet helps all franchisees through the franchise process. They actively seek franchisees with excellent leadership skills, perseverance, and a commitment to service. Their franchisees appreciate that business hours are manageable and there is a stimulating variety of work to complete. They also love the potential to include family in their business.

What Might Make PostNet a Good Choice?

PostNet has been at the forefront of the printing and shipping industry for over three decades. The PostNet franchise offers multi-carrier options, including UPS, FedEx, DHL, and USPS for delivery. The ability to ship with different carriers at one location appeals to customers with the need to ship items as quickly and cost-effectively as possible. To do this, PostNet uses new and emerging technologies to meet the needs of customers and franchisees alike.

Many times in its lifetime, PostNet has been ranked in Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.

How to Open a PostNet Franchise

While researching your opportunity to join the PostNet team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. You should also be prepared for ongoing fees that will include royalty fees, advertising fees, and potential renewal fees. PostNet does not require you to make significant purchases of technology and machinery.

To open your own PostNet franchise, the company recommends a six month process. Your journey begins with the research phase. During this period, you should make sure that both you and PostNet are an excellent fit for one another. Once you've been welcomed to PostNet, you'll meet with the director of real estate to select an ideal location. Then you will complete additional training and receive help promoting your new center. After that, it's all about embracing your new role in the community and the lives of your customers.