- 2023 Franchise 500 Rank
-
#332 Ranked #374 last year
- Initial investment
-
$203K - $253K
- Units as of 2022
-
663 1% over 3 years
PostNet is one of the nation's leading design and shipping business-to-business franchises. They provide customized print, marketing, and shipping solutions to more than 28 million small businesses worldwide.
Steve Greenbaum and Brian Spindel started PostNet in 1985. The company began franchising in 1993. In 2017, PostNet merged with Mail Boxes Etc. Worldwide. The two companies now function as one brand with a unique business concept for their customers. PostNet has an extensive international reach, with over 450 franchises in countries outside the U.S. and Canada. In addition, there are over 200 locations in North America.
Why You May Want to Start a PostNet Franchise
PostNet is committed to its franchisees' success. By helping each other through economic hardship, stepping up to help in times of illness, and offering advice and encouragement when needed, PostNet takes care of their own. This business is especially welcoming of veterans and offers a discount off their franchise fee to encourage them to apply.
The company promotes a culture of franchise support and engagement focused on allowing for the best chance of success. PostNet helps all franchisees through the franchise process. They actively seek franchisees with excellent leadership skills, perseverance, and a commitment to service. Their franchisees appreciate that business hours are manageable and there is a stimulating variety of work to complete. They also love the potential to include family in their business.
What Might Make PostNet a Good Choice?
PostNet has been at the forefront of the printing and shipping industry for over three decades. The PostNet franchise offers multi-carrier options, including UPS, FedEx, DHL, and USPS for delivery. The ability to ship with different carriers at one location appeals to customers with the need to ship items as quickly and cost-effectively as possible. To do this, PostNet uses new and emerging technologies to meet the needs of customers and franchisees alike.
Many times in its lifetime, PostNet has been ranked in Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.
How to Open a PostNet Franchise
While researching your opportunity to join the PostNet team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. You should also be prepared for ongoing fees that will include royalty fees, advertising fees, and potential renewal fees. PostNet does not require you to make significant purchases of technology and machinery.
To open your own PostNet franchise, the company recommends a six month process. Your journey begins with the research phase. During this period, you should make sure that both you and PostNet are an excellent fit for one another. Once you've been welcomed to PostNet, you'll meet with the director of real estate to select an ideal location. Then you will complete additional training and receive help promoting your new center. After that, it's all about embracing your new role in the community and the lives of your customers.
Company Overview
About PostNet
- Industry
- Services (Other)
- Related Categories
- Postal & Business Centers, Printing/Marketing Services, Shipping Services
- Founded
- 1985
- Parent Company
- PostNet
- Leadership
- Bill McPherson, VP Franchise Development
- Corporate Address
-
143 Union Blvd., #600
Lakewood, CO 80228
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 1993 (30 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 68
- Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.
This company is offering new franchisees worldwide.
- # of Units
- 663 (as of 2022)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a PostNet franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $36,750
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $202,917 - $252,850
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Net Worth Requirement
- $300,000
Definition: The minimum net worth you must have in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company
What you need to know: Net worth is the value of a person's assets minus liabilities. Assets include cash, stocks, retirement accounts, and real estate. Liabilities include items like mortgages, car payments, and credit card debt.
- Cash Requirement
- $75,000
Definition: The minimum liquid capital you must have available in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company.
- Veteran Incentives
- 35% off franchise fee
Definition: A discount or other incentive offered to military veterans who buy a franchise with this company.
- Royalty Fee
- 5%
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Ad Royalty Fee
- 2%
Definition: An going fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis to support advertising or marketing efforts.
What you need to know: This may also be called advertising fee, marketing fee, brand fund fee, and more, but the basic purpose is the same-- to support promotion of the brand systemwide. As with the royalty fee, it is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD, and can be a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales or a weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 15 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
- Third Party Financing
- PostNet has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- On-The-Job Training
- 40 hours
- Classroom Training
- 55 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
Purchasing Co-opsNewsletterMeetings & ConventionsToll-Free LineGrand OpeningOnline SupportSecurity & Safety ProceduresLease NegotiationField OperationsSite SelectionProprietary SoftwareFranchisee Intranet Platform
- Marketing Support
-
Co-op AdvertisingAd TemplatesSocial MediaSEOWebsite DevelopmentEmail Marketing
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- No
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- No
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- No
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- # of employees required to run
- 2-5
- Are exclusive territories available?
- Yes
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
Franchise 500 Ranking History
Compare where PostNet landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.
Additional Rankings
Curious to know where PostNet ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.
