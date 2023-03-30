PostNet
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
#332 Ranked #374 last year
Initial investment
$203K - $253K
Units as of 2022
663 1% over 3 years
PostNet is one of the nation's leading design and shipping business-to-business franchises. They provide customized print, marketing, and shipping solutions to more than 28 million small businesses worldwide.

Steve Greenbaum and Brian Spindel started PostNet in 1985. The company began franchising in 1993. In 2017, PostNet merged with Mail Boxes Etc. Worldwide. The two companies now function as one brand with a unique business concept for their customers. PostNet has an extensive international reach, with over 450 franchises in countries outside the U.S. and Canada. In addition, there are over 200 locations in North America.

Why You May Want to Start a PostNet Franchise

PostNet is committed to its franchisees' success. By helping each other through economic hardship, stepping up to help in times of illness, and offering advice and encouragement when needed, PostNet takes care of their own. This business is especially welcoming of veterans and offers a discount off their franchise fee to encourage them to apply.

The company promotes a culture of franchise support and engagement focused on allowing for the best chance of success. PostNet helps all franchisees through the franchise process. They actively seek franchisees with excellent leadership skills, perseverance, and a commitment to service. Their franchisees appreciate that business hours are manageable and there is a stimulating variety of work to complete. They also love the potential to include family in their business.

What Might Make PostNet a Good Choice?

PostNet has been at the forefront of the printing and shipping industry for over three decades. The PostNet franchise offers multi-carrier options, including UPS, FedEx, DHL, and USPS for delivery. The ability to ship with different carriers at one location appeals to customers with the need to ship items as quickly and cost-effectively as possible. To do this, PostNet uses new and emerging technologies to meet the needs of customers and franchisees alike.

Many times in its lifetime, PostNet has been ranked in Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.

How to Open a PostNet Franchise

While researching your opportunity to join the PostNet team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. You should also be prepared for ongoing fees that will include royalty fees, advertising fees, and potential renewal fees. PostNet does not require you to make significant purchases of technology and machinery.

To open your own PostNet franchise, the company recommends a six month process. Your journey begins with the research phase. During this period, you should make sure that both you and PostNet are an excellent fit for one another. Once you've been welcomed to PostNet, you'll meet with the director of real estate to select an ideal location. Then you will complete additional training and receive help promoting your new center. After that, it's all about embracing your new role in the community and the lives of your customers.

Company Overview

About PostNet

Industry
Services (Other)
Related Categories
Postal & Business Centers, Printing/Marketing Services, Shipping Services
Founded
1985
Parent Company
PostNet
Leadership
Bill McPherson, VP Franchise Development
Corporate Address
143 Union Blvd., #600
Lakewood, CO 80228
Social
Business Overview

Franchising Since
1993 (30 years)
# of employees at HQ
68
This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

This company is offering new franchisees worldwide.

# of Units
663 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a PostNet franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$36,750
Initial Investment
$202,917 - $252,850
Net Worth Requirement
$300,000
Cash Requirement
$75,000
Veteran Incentives
35% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
5%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Term of Agreement
15 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
PostNet has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
40 hours
Classroom Training
55 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
2-5
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where PostNet landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where PostNet ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Ranked #332 in 2023

Franchise 500 Ranking
Globe

Ranked #92 in 2022

Top Global Franchises
Veteran

Ranked #50 in 2022

Top Franchises for Veterans

