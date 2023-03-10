Signing out of account, Standby...
PIP Marketing, Signs, and Print specializes in graphic design, printing, copying, finishing, document services, including scanning, archiving, and document management. PIP Marketing, Signs, and Print has dozens of units and has been franchising for more than five decades since its establishment in 1965.
PIP Marketing, Signs, and Print business development consultants have a niche in sales and management training because of their robust online training sessions, regional clinics, annual sales forums, personalized sales training, and capacity enhancement. The perfect candidate for a PIP Marketing, Signs, and Print franchisee is a person with ambition and passion for business management. Prior printing experience may not be necessary to franchise.
Why You May Want to Start a PIP Marketing, Signs, and Print Franchise
The advantage of becoming a PIP Marketing, Signs, and Print franchisee is that the company may provide you with the tools to operate a growing business. PIP Marketing, Signs, and Print may provide support in preparing annual business, sales, marketing plans, and more. Franchisees may attend PIP Marketing, Signs, and Print events to keep up-to-date with the latest technology, innovations, and advancements related to the company and the industry.
Additionally, franchisees usually have support from a PIP Marketing, Signs, and Print business management consultant, business development consultant, marketing, technical, and training staff. With the help of PIP Marketing, Signs, Print associates, franchisees could be given an analysis that may ensure product and service mix aligns with the local market demands.
If you become a franchisee, you may complete your PIP Marketing, Signs, and Print training at company headquarters in Mission Viejo, California. This training focuses on operating systems and may offer you the chance to meet PIP Marketing, Signs, and Print support staff at PIP Marketing, Signs, Print University.
What Might Make a PIP Marketing, Signs, and Print Franchise a Good Choice?
To open a PIP Marketing, Signs, and Print, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for the existence of ongoing fees that will include advertising fees and royalty fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.
PIP Marketing, Signs, and Print franchisees gain access to platforms that allow consistent marketing to prospective clients and customers. Constant contact methods may consist of direct mail, telemarketing, social media, and website content support.
How To Open a PIP Marketing, Signs, and Print Franchise
Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. Research the brand and your local area to see if a PIP Marketing, Signs, and Print franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.
If you are seen as a good fit for the brand, you may be ready to view the PIP Marketing, Signs, and Print Franchise Disclosure Document. The Franchise Disclosure Document may allow you to better understand the company and what potential franchisees are specifically required to complete.
After all relevant steps of franchising have been completed, you may be on your way to printing a new future for yourself with PIP Marketing, Signs, and Print.
Company Overview
About PIP Marketing, Signs, Print
- Industry
- Business Services
- Related Categories
- Printing/Marketing Services, Postal & Business Centers
- Founded
- 1965
- Parent Company
- Franchise Services Inc.
- Leadership
- Don Lowe, CEO
- Corporate Address
-
26722 Plaza
Mission Viejo, CA 92691
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 1968 (55 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 50
- Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.
- # of Units
- 58 (as of 2022)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a PIP Marketing, Signs, Print franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $55,000
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $252,981 - $277,981
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Net Worth Requirement
- $300,000
Definition: The minimum net worth you must have in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company
What you need to know: Net worth is the value of a person's assets minus liabilities. Assets include cash, stocks, retirement accounts, and real estate. Liabilities include items like mortgages, car payments, and credit card debt.
- Cash Requirement
- $125,000 - $150,000
Definition: The minimum liquid capital you must have available in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company.
- Royalty Fee
- 0.25-6.5%
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Ad Royalty Fee
- 2%
Definition: An going fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis to support advertising or marketing efforts.
What you need to know: This may also be called advertising fee, marketing fee, brand fund fee, and more, but the basic purpose is the same-- to support promotion of the brand systemwide. As with the royalty fee, it is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD, and can be a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales or a weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 10 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
- Third Party Financing
- PIP Marketing, Signs, Print has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- On-The-Job Training
- 24 hours
- Classroom Training
- 80 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
Purchasing Co-opsNewsletterMeetings & ConventionsToll-Free LineGrand OpeningOnline SupportSecurity & Safety ProceduresLease NegotiationField OperationsSite SelectionProprietary SoftwareFranchisee Intranet Platform
- Marketing Support
-
Ad TemplatesNational MediaSocial MediaSEOWebsite DevelopmentEmail Marketing
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- No
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- No
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- No
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- # of employees required to run
- 3-5
- Are exclusive territories available?
- No
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
Franchise 500 Ranking History
Compare where PIP Marketing, Signs, Print landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.
