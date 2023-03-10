PIP Marketing, Signs, Print

2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
Initial investment
$253K - $278K
Units as of 2022
58 12% over 3 years
PIP Marketing, Signs, and Print specializes in graphic design, printing, copying, finishing, document services, including scanning, archiving, and document management. PIP Marketing, Signs, and Print has dozens of units and has been franchising for more than five decades since its establishment in 1965. 

PIP Marketing, Signs, and Print business development consultants have a niche in sales and management training because of their robust online training sessions, regional clinics, annual sales forums, personalized sales training, and capacity enhancement. The perfect candidate for a PIP Marketing, Signs, and Print franchisee is a person with ambition and passion for business management. Prior printing experience may not be necessary to franchise.

Why You May Want to Start a PIP Marketing, Signs, and Print Franchise

The advantage of becoming a PIP Marketing, Signs, and Print franchisee is that the company may provide you with the tools to operate a growing business. PIP Marketing, Signs, and Print may provide support in preparing annual business, sales, marketing plans, and more. Franchisees may attend PIP Marketing, Signs, and Print events to keep up-to-date with the latest technology, innovations, and advancements related to the company and the industry. 

Additionally, franchisees usually have support from a PIP Marketing, Signs, and Print business management consultant, business development consultant, marketing, technical, and training staff. With the help of PIP Marketing, Signs, Print associates, franchisees could be given an analysis that may ensure product and service mix aligns with the local market demands.

If you become a franchisee, you may complete your PIP Marketing, Signs, and Print training at company headquarters in Mission Viejo, California. This training focuses on operating systems and may offer you the chance to meet PIP Marketing, Signs, and Print support staff at PIP Marketing, Signs, Print University.

What Might Make a PIP Marketing, Signs, and Print Franchise a Good Choice?

To open a PIP Marketing, Signs, and Print, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for the existence of ongoing fees that will include advertising fees and royalty fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements. 

PIP Marketing, Signs, and Print franchisees gain access to platforms that allow consistent marketing to prospective clients and customers. Constant contact methods may consist of direct mail, telemarketing, social media, and website content support. 

How To Open a PIP Marketing, Signs, and Print Franchise

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. Research the brand and your local area to see if a PIP Marketing, Signs, and Print franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

If you are seen as a good fit for the brand, you may be ready to view the PIP Marketing, Signs, and Print Franchise Disclosure Document. The Franchise Disclosure Document may allow you to better understand the company and what potential franchisees are specifically required to complete. 

After all relevant steps of franchising have been completed, you may be on your way to printing a new future for yourself with PIP Marketing, Signs, and Print.

Company Overview

About PIP Marketing, Signs, Print

Industry
Business Services
Related Categories
Printing/Marketing Services, Postal & Business Centers
Founded
1965
Parent Company
Franchise Services Inc.
Leadership
Don Lowe, CEO
Corporate Address
26722 Plaza
Mission Viejo, CA 92691
Social
Business Overview

Franchising Since
1968 (55 years)
# of employees at HQ
50
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

# of Units
58 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a PIP Marketing, Signs, Print franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$55,000
Initial Investment
$252,981 - $277,981
Net Worth Requirement
$300,000
Cash Requirement
$125,000 - $150,000
Royalty Fee
0.25-6.5%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
PIP Marketing, Signs, Print has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
24 hours
Classroom Training
80 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
National Media
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
3-5
Are exclusive territories available?
No
Want to stay updated on the latest franchise news?

Never miss a beat when you sign up to receive our newsletter.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy

Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
