Initial investment
$101K - $276K
Units as of 2022
21 19% over 3 years
The first Handle With Care Packaging store was opened in 1980. The company offers customers crating, custom packaging, foam in place, freight insurance, shipping, international shipping, long-term storage, moving supplies, ocean shipping, and more.

The company began franchising in 1984. In 2007, Handle With Care Packaging was purchased by Annex Brands. Since then the company has grown to over 20 locations across the United States.

Why You May Want To Start a Handle With Care Packaging Franchise

As Handle With Care Packaging attempts to expand it is looking for franchisees that have a passion for helping people. Franchisees with Handle With Care Packaging generally need to have very strong leadership skills, time management, and organizational skills.

Franchisees most likely need sales and customer service experience. However, everyone is welcome to apply to open a Handle With Care Packaging franchise.

What Might Make a Handle With Care Packaging Franchise a Good Choice?

Handle With Care Packaging offers a lot of different services including packing, shipping, storage, copying, printing, and a lot more. All of these services may help franchisees run a successful business. Franchisees are not necessarily expected to be involved in the day-to-day operation of the company. If a franchisee wants to hire a general manager for the location that is allowed.

To be part of the Handle With Care Packaging team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

How to Open a Handle With Care Packaging Franchise

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement with Handle With Care Packaging, it is crucial that you perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Handle With Care Packaging franchising team questions.

As you decide if opening a Handle With Care Packaging franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Handle With Care Packaging franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

If awarded a franchise, franchisees receive a great deal of support from the Handle With Care Packaging brand throughout the franchising process. In addition to pre-opening training, franchisees receive support through brand awareness, marketing, research, and construction. They also receive hands-on training and continued support after their franchise location has opened.

It may be a good idea to speak with an attorney or financial advisor in order to ensure that you have the necessary financial resources to own and operate a Handle With Care Packaging franchise.

Company Overview

About Handle With Care Packaging Store

Industry
Services (Other)
Related Categories
Postal & Business Centers, Shipping Services
Founded
1980
Parent Company
Annex Brands Inc.
Leadership
Patrick F. Edd, CEO & President
Corporate Address
7580 Metropolitan Dr., #200
San Diego, CA 92108
Social
Facebook

Business Overview

Franchising Since
1984 (39 years)
# of employees at HQ
39
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

This company is offering new franchisees worldwide.

# of Units
21 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Handle With Care Packaging Store franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$29,950
Initial Investment
$101,200 - $275,950
Net Worth Requirement
$200,000
Cash Requirement
$50,000
Veteran Incentives
20% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
5-6%
Ad Royalty Fee
2-3%
Term of Agreement
20 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Handle With Care Packaging Store has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
40 hours
Classroom Training
80 hours
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
Yes
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
