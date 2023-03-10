The first Handle With Care Packaging store was opened in 1980. The company offers customers crating, custom packaging, foam in place, freight insurance, shipping, international shipping, long-term storage, moving supplies, ocean shipping, and more.

The company began franchising in 1984. In 2007, Handle With Care Packaging was purchased by Annex Brands. Since then the company has grown to over 20 locations across the United States.

Why You May Want To Start a Handle With Care Packaging Franchise

As Handle With Care Packaging attempts to expand it is looking for franchisees that have a passion for helping people. Franchisees with Handle With Care Packaging generally need to have very strong leadership skills, time management, and organizational skills.

Franchisees most likely need sales and customer service experience. However, everyone is welcome to apply to open a Handle With Care Packaging franchise.

What Might Make a Handle With Care Packaging Franchise a Good Choice?

Handle With Care Packaging offers a lot of different services including packing, shipping, storage, copying, printing, and a lot more. All of these services may help franchisees run a successful business. Franchisees are not necessarily expected to be involved in the day-to-day operation of the company. If a franchisee wants to hire a general manager for the location that is allowed.

To be part of the Handle With Care Packaging team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

How to Open a Handle With Care Packaging Franchise

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement with Handle With Care Packaging, it is crucial that you perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Handle With Care Packaging franchising team questions.

As you decide if opening a Handle With Care Packaging franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Handle With Care Packaging franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

If awarded a franchise, franchisees receive a great deal of support from the Handle With Care Packaging brand throughout the franchising process. In addition to pre-opening training, franchisees receive support through brand awareness, marketing, research, and construction. They also receive hands-on training and continued support after their franchise location has opened.

It may be a good idea to speak with an attorney or financial advisor in order to ensure that you have the necessary financial resources to own and operate a Handle With Care Packaging franchise.