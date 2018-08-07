Pillar To Post Home Inspectors
Home inspections
Founded
1994
Franchising Since
1994 (24 Years)
Corporate Address
14502 N. Dale Mabry Hwy., #200
Tampa, FL 33618
CEO
Dan Steward
Initial Investment ⓘ
$36,350 - $44,550
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$10,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$21,900 - $21,900
Ongoing Royalty Fee
7%
Ad Royalty Fee
4%
Pillar To Post Home Inspectors offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee
Pillar To Post Home Inspectors has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment
Veteran Incentives
20% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
40 hours
Classroom Training:
70 hours
Number of Employees Required to Run:
1