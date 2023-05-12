Your Guide to Financing, Planning and Launching Your Franchise

Whether you're a first-time entrepreneur or a seasoned business owner, here's what the process will look like.

learn more about Clarissa Buch Zilberman

By Clarissa Buch Zilberman

Are you considering starting your own business but don't want to go through the process of beginning from scratch?

Purchasing a franchise can be a great option for entrepreneurs who want to hit the ground running with a proven business model and brand recognition.

Here's the catch: Financing and launching a franchise can be more complex than starting a brand-new business.

After you've settled on the franchise concept you want to buy, let's explore what the process looks like for aspiring franchise owners. Whether you're a first-time entrepreneur or a seasoned business owner looking to expand your portfolio, here's what you can expect when financing and purchasing a franchise.

Related: Considering franchise ownership? Get started now and take this quiz to find your personalized list of franchises that match your lifestyle, interests and budget.

Analyze the Franchise Disclosure Document (FDD)

Once you have identified a potential franchise opportunity, you're ready to obtain the Franchise Disclosure Document (FDD) from the franchisor to solidify your choice.

The FDD is a legal document that outlines the terms and conditions of the franchise agreement and detailed information about the franchise system, its financial performance, fees and other factors that you, as a franchisee, should understand.

Make sure you review the FDD carefully and seek legal advice to ensure that you fully understand all the costs and expenses you'll be responsible for if you decide to move forward.

Related: Top Financing Tips All Aspiring Franchisees Should Know

Develop a business plan

Developing a comprehensive business plan is critical for the success of any business — including franchises — as it can help you secure financing. Your business plan should outline your goals, marketing strategy, financial projections and operational plans.

Here's the best part: The franchisor may provide a template or guidelines for the business plan. But keep in mind that it's important to customize your plan based on your specific benchmarks.

Related: How to Write a Business Plan for Your Franchise

Focus on securing financing

Now it's time to secure financing. Most franchisors require a minimum amount of personal investment, which can range from 20% to 30% of the total investment.

For example, if the total franchise investment is $100,000, you may be required to invest $20,000 to $30,000 of your personal funds. The remaining capital can be obtained through various financing options, such as loans, grants and crowdfunding.

Some franchisors may offer financing options, such as in-house financing or partnerships with lending institutions which may provide you with favorable rates.

All situations are different, so it may be in your benefit to consult with a financial advisor to determine the best financing option for you.

Related: What Is Franchisor Financing? Here's Everything You Need to Know.

Sign the franchise agreement

Once you have developed a business plan and secured financing, you're ready to sign the franchise agreement.

The franchise agreement is a legal contract that outlines the official terms and conditions of the franchise relationship. You should review the agreement carefully with legal guidance because it will include details about franchise fees, intellectual property rights, training, support and more.

Related: The 9 Provisions Every Franchise Agreement Needs to Have — and What They Mean

Attend franchise training

You've signed! Before you get ready to open your doors, it's time for training.

The franchisor will provide onboarding on the franchise system, operations, marketing strategies and other aspects of running the franchise. The training may take place at the franchisor's headquarters, online, or a mix of both.

Launch your franchise

Financing and purchasing a franchise can be a complex and challenging process. Remember to conduct your research on various opportunities, analyze the FDD and put together a business plan before securing financing. Then, you can complete your purchase, ramp up your operation and begin reaping the rewards of business ownership.

Related: We've analyzed mountains of data for thousands of franchises and found the best opportunities for you in 2023 in our 44th Annual Franchise 500 Ranking.
Clarissa Buch Zilberman

Entrepreneur Staff

Freelance Writer, Editor & Content Marketing Consultant

Clarissa Buch Zilberman is a writer and editor based in Miami. Specializing in lifestyle, business, and travel, her work has appeared in Food & Wine, Realtor.com, Travel + Leisure, and Bon Appétit, among other print and digital titles. Through her content marketing consultancy, By Clarissa, she leverages her extensive editorial background and unique industry insights to support enterprise organizations and global creative agencies with their B2B, B2C, and B2E content initiatives. 

Related Topics

Franchise Franchise 500 Franchisees Franchises Franchisors Franchise Opportunities Starting a Franchise Business

Editor's Pick

The Great-Great-Granddaughter of the Long-Uncredited Man Who Taught Jack Daniel How to Make Whiskey Is Now the Award-Winning Master Blender at His Namesake Distillery
This One Small Word Change Can Make You Instantly More Persuasive
How to Write a Business Plan for Your Franchise
After Nearly Dying From an Eating Disorder, She Raised $75 Million for a Startup to Make Evidence-Based Treatment Affordable for Everyone
How to Handle Rejection at Different Stages of Your Career and Business
6 Business Leaders Reveal the Worst Entrepreneurial Advice They Hear All the Time

Most Popular

See all
Business News

Bankrupt Wine Company Owes Millions In Bottles, Customers Left Wondering What Went Wrong and Where the Wine Went

Underground Cellar aimed to revolutionize how wine enthusiasts purchased and stored wine. However, the company's abrupt shutdown has customers seething with questions — and anger — about millions of dollars owed in wine.

By Madeline Garfinkle

Science & Technology

How Can Companies Use ChatGPT for Content Marketing?

Read more to learn how ChatGPT is revolutionizing content creation and discover how it can enhance your content marketing efforts.

By Entrepreneur Staff

Growing a Business

10 Public Speaking Tips I Learned After My TED Talk

Master the art of public speaking to engage, captivate and leave a lasting impression on your audience.

By Arian Adeli

Social Media

What Is the Most Confusing Internet Acronym Right Now? The Answer Will Leave You Shaking Your Head.

A new study reveals the texting abbreviations that make us turn to google for answers.

By Jonathan Small

Science & Technology

The Major Benefits of Social Media for Small Business Owners

Crystal Media owner Crystal Vilkaitis breaks down the benefits of social media for small business owners, including how to boost sales, exposure, and brand recognition.

By Emily Washcovick

Growing a Business

You Made a Bad Hire — Now What? Here Are 3 Self-Reflective Practices Leaders Should Take to Overcome and Grow.

Hiring is hard. Sometimes we get it wrong — which can be a tough pill to swallow. But it also presents an opportunity for us to self-reflect and grow.

By Lauren Hirsch-Williams