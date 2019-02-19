Your business plan is how investors and potential partners see that you know everything you can about your industry.

Every business needs to have a written business plan. Whether it's to provide direction or attract investors, a business plan is vital for the success for your organization. But, how do you write a business plan?

SBA.gov recommends that a business plan include:

Executive summary -- a snapshot of your business

Company description -- describes what you do

Market analysis - research on your industry, market and competitors

Organization and management -- your business and management structure

Service or product -- the products or services you're offering

Marketing and sales -- how you'll market your business and your sales strategy

Funding request -- how much money you'll need for next 3 to 5 years

Financial projections -- supply information like balance sheets

Appendix -- an optional section that includes résumés and permits