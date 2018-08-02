Jersey Mike's Subs
Subs
Founded
1956
Franchising Since
1987 (31 Years)
Corporate Address
2251 Landmark Pl.
Manasquan, NJ 08736
CEO
Peter Cancro
Parent Company
Jersey Mike's Franchise Systems Inc.
Initial Investment ⓘ
$178,523 - $746,342
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$300,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$100,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$18,500 - $18,500
Ongoing Royalty Fee
6.5%
Ad Royalty Fee
5%
Jersey Mike's Subs has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
360 hours
Classroom Training:
40 hours
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
10 - 15
Jersey Mike's Subs is ranked #24 in the Franchise 500!
Peter Cancro started working in the submarine sandwich business when he was 14 years old. At the age of 17, before state law allowed him to operate a slicing machine, Cancro bought the original Jersey Mike's location.