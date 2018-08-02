Jersey Mike's Subs
#24 Franchise 500| Subs

Jersey Mike's Subs
Subs
|

About
Founded

1956

Franchising Since

1987 (31 Years)

Corporate Address

2251 Landmark Pl.
Manasquan, NJ 08736

CEO

Peter Cancro

Parent Company

Jersey Mike's Franchise Systems Inc.

Financial Requirements
Initial Investment

$178,523 - $746,342

Net-worth Requirement

$300,000

Liquid Cash Requirement

$100,000

Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee

$18,500 - $18,500

Ongoing Royalty Fee

6.5%

Ad Royalty Fee

5%

Financing Options

Jersey Mike's Subs has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following:  franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Support Options
Ongoing Support

Newsletter

Meetings/Conventions

Toll-Free Line

Grand Opening

Online Support

Security/Safety Procedures

Field Operations

Site Selection

Proprietary Software

Marketing Support

Co-op Advertising

National Media

Regional Advertising

Social media

SEO

Website development

Email marketing

Loyalty program/app

On-The-Job Training:

360 hours

Classroom Training:

40 hours

Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:

10 - 15

Jersey Mike's Subs is ranked #24 in the Franchise 500!
Bio
The first Jersey Mike's Super Sub was created in Point Pleasant, New Jersey, on the Jersey Shore in 1956.

Peter Cancro started working in the submarine sandwich business when he was 14 years old. At the age of 17, before state law allowed him to operate a slicing machine, Cancro bought the original Jersey Mike's location.
Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $178,523 High - $746,342
Units
+7.4%+88 UNITS (1 Year) +51.1%+432 UNITS (3 Years)

Units (Locations)

Where Seeking Franchisees:

Franchisor is seeking new franchise units throughout the U.S.
Franchise Financing
Using 401(K)/IRA Funds
  • Tax Penalty-Free
  • Debt Free
  • Expert Guidance
Learn More

Related Franchises

Request Free Info

Jimmy John's Gourmet Sandwiches

Request Free Info

Firehouse Subs

See More

Subway

See More

Arby's

See More

McAlister's Deli

See More

HoneyBaked Ham

See More

Charleys Philly Steaks

See More

Penn Station East Coast Subs

Franchise Articles

Could Franchising Help Take Your Business International?

Could Franchising Help Take Your Business International?

Want to make the leap with your business? Here's one way to expand overseas.
Rick Grossmann | 5 min read
A Good Accountant Is Key to a Good Franchise Operation. Here's How to Find One.

A Good Accountant Is Key to a Good Franchise Operation. Here's How to Find One.

Three experts share tips for getting the most out of your CPA.
Stephanie Schomer | 4 min read
How This CEO Built a Fitness Empire of More Than 150 Locations

How This CEO Built a Fitness Empire of More Than 150 Locations

Eric Casaburi, CEO of Retro Fitness, talks about turning one gym into over 150 fitness clubs across the United States.
David Meltzer | 1 min read
How This Immigrant Entrepreneur Is Helping Others Achieve the American Dream

How This Immigrant Entrepreneur Is Helping Others Achieve the American Dream

Patrice & Associates franchisee Mercedes Concepcion-Gray works to uplift the Latina community.
Hayden Field | 4 min read
This Coworking-Space Franchise Is Winning Without the WeWork-style Perks

This Coworking-Space Franchise Is Winning Without the WeWork-style Perks

Office Evolution might not have kombucha on tap, but it has a nationwide community of entrepreneurs who are willing to lend a helping hand.
Lydia Belanger | 4 min read

Disclaimer

The Franchise 500 is not intended to endorse, advertise, or recommend any particular franchise. It is solely a research tool you can use to compare franchise operations. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing money in a franchise.
Updated: August 2nd, 2018
Reprints & Licensing Update Your Listing Submit New Listing
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.