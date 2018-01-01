In his 14-plus years as a marketer and entrepreneur, Sujan Patel has helped hundreds of companies boost online traffic and sales and strengthen their online brand reputation. Patel is the co-founder of Web Profits and Mailshake.
Sales Strategies
Phone Call or Email? How to Choose the Right Sales Outreach Approach.
Making the right choice is key to achieving the best response from a prospect.
Sales Strategies
Want Higher Response Rates? Start Treating Your Sales Prospects Like People.
You can't expect to sell anything if your prospects don't trust you.
Sales Strategies
Low-Hanging Fruit: Why You Need to Be Selling to Those Dormant Customers
Remember those customers from the past? They may be willing to buy from you again (and again and again).
Hiring
My Top Productivity Hack Is . . . Hire Great Managers
Gallup found that one in two employees have left a job due to a manager. Doesn't that tell you something?
Customer Service
5 Small Businesses That Get Customer Experience Right
Emulate the moves these businesses make to knock your customer experience out of the park.
Customer Service
5 Signs Your Customers Have Questions You Aren't Answering
You may be causing confusion somewhere in the customer journey. And confused customers don't buy.
Digital Marketing
The 5 Best Digital Marketing Tools for Understanding Your Customers
The best marketers are those who actually talk to their customers. Here are 5 tools to help you do that.
Sales Tips
5 Tips for Getting Your Cold-Sales Emails Read (That Have Nothing to Do With Writing)
There's more to successful cold-sales email than just the words you write.
Entrepreneurship
You Won't Survive as an Entrepreneur Treating Your Business Like a Hobby
Entrepreneurship is a career. To succeed, you must approach it strategically.
Product Launch
The 5 Challenges That Slow Down Feature Release Cycles (and How You Can Avoid Them)
I've seen my fair share of product launches fall flat. Here's how you can avoid that fate.
Sales
5 Top Salespeople Share How They Get Out of Sales Slumps
The best salespeople have bad days -- it's how they get through them that makes the difference.
Sales Strategies
How to Manufacture Sales Urgency (Without Sounding Like a Scam Artist)
If you're struggling to drive urgency in your business, here are three ways to do it
Relationship Building
How Alex Theuma Built the Biggest SaaS Conference in Europe
5 strategies Theuma adopted to establish key relationships, then build his business, step by step.
Relationships
Why Building Relationships Is the Marketing Secret No One's Talking About
Customers, influencers and competitors should all be part of your network. You read that right: even competitors.
Customer Service
Why Your Salespeople Need to Spend Time in Customer Service
You'll never learn more about what people want than you will by really, really listening to them.