Sujan Patel

Sujan Patel

VIP Contributor
Entrepreneur and Marketer, Co-founder of Web Profits

In his 14-plus years as a marketer and entrepreneur, Sujan Patel has helped hundreds of companies boost online traffic and sales and strengthen their online brand reputation. Patel is the co-founder of Web Profits and Mailshake.

More From Sujan Patel

Phone Call or Email? How to Choose the Right Sales Outreach Approach.
Sales Strategies

Phone Call or Email? How to Choose the Right Sales Outreach Approach.

Making the right choice is key to achieving the best response from a prospect.
5 min read
Want Higher Response Rates? Start Treating Your Sales Prospects Like People.
Sales Strategies

Want Higher Response Rates? Start Treating Your Sales Prospects Like People.

You can't expect to sell anything if your prospects don't trust you.
5 min read
Low-Hanging Fruit: Why You Need to Be Selling to Those Dormant Customers
Sales Strategies

Low-Hanging Fruit: Why You Need to Be Selling to Those Dormant Customers

Remember those customers from the past? They may be willing to buy from you again (and again and again).
5 min read
My Top Productivity Hack Is . . . Hire Great Managers
Hiring

My Top Productivity Hack Is . . . Hire Great Managers

Gallup found that one in two employees have left a job due to a manager. Doesn't that tell you something?
5 min read
5 Small Businesses That Get Customer Experience Right
Customer Service

5 Small Businesses That Get Customer Experience Right

Emulate the moves these businesses make to knock your customer experience out of the park.
5 min read
5 Signs Your Customers Have Questions You Aren't Answering
Customer Service

5 Signs Your Customers Have Questions You Aren't Answering

You may be causing confusion somewhere in the customer journey. And confused customers don't buy.
5 min read
The 5 Best Digital Marketing Tools for Understanding Your Customers
Digital Marketing

The 5 Best Digital Marketing Tools for Understanding Your Customers

The best marketers are those who actually talk to their customers. Here are 5 tools to help you do that.
5 min read
5 Tips for Getting Your Cold-Sales Emails Read (That Have Nothing to Do With Writing)
Sales Tips

5 Tips for Getting Your Cold-Sales Emails Read (That Have Nothing to Do With Writing)

There's more to successful cold-sales email than just the words you write.
5 min read
You Won't Survive as an Entrepreneur Treating Your Business Like a Hobby
Entrepreneurship

You Won't Survive as an Entrepreneur Treating Your Business Like a Hobby

Entrepreneurship is a career. To succeed, you must approach it strategically.
5 min read
The 5 Challenges That Slow Down Feature Release Cycles (and How You Can Avoid Them)
Product Launch

The 5 Challenges That Slow Down Feature Release Cycles (and How You Can Avoid Them)

I've seen my fair share of product launches fall flat. Here's how you can avoid that fate.
5 min read
5 Top Salespeople Share How They Get Out of Sales Slumps
Sales

5 Top Salespeople Share How They Get Out of Sales Slumps

The best salespeople have bad days -- it's how they get through them that makes the difference.
5 min read
How to Manufacture Sales Urgency (Without Sounding Like a Scam Artist)
Sales Strategies

How to Manufacture Sales Urgency (Without Sounding Like a Scam Artist)

If you're struggling to drive urgency in your business, here are three ways to do it
4 min read
How Alex Theuma Built the Biggest SaaS Conference in Europe
Relationship Building

How Alex Theuma Built the Biggest SaaS Conference in Europe

5 strategies Theuma adopted to establish key relationships, then build his business, step by step.
5 min read
Why Building Relationships Is the Marketing Secret No One's Talking About
Relationships

Why Building Relationships Is the Marketing Secret No One's Talking About

Customers, influencers and competitors should all be part of your network. You read that right: even competitors.
5 min read
Why Your Salespeople Need to Spend Time in Customer Service
Customer Service

Why Your Salespeople Need to Spend Time in Customer Service

You'll never learn more about what people want than you will by really, really listening to them.
5 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.