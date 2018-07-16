Great Clips
Hair salons
Founded
1982
Franchising Since
1983 (35 Years)
Corporate Address
4400 W. 78th St., #700
Minneapolis, MN 55435
CEO
Rhoda Olsen
Initial Investment ⓘ
$136,900 - $258,250
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$300,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$50,000 - $150,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$20,000 - $20,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
5%
Great Clips has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment, inventory
Veteran Incentives
$5,000 rebate on first-store franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
8 hours
Classroom Training:
86 hours
Additional Training:
At local training center
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
8 - 10