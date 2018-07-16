Great Clips
#7 Franchise 500| Hair salons

Great Clips
Hair salons
|

About
Founded

1982

Franchising Since

1983 (35 Years)

Corporate Address

4400 W. 78th St., #700
Minneapolis, MN 55435

CEO

Rhoda Olsen

Financial Requirements
Initial Investment

$136,900 - $258,250

Net-worth Requirement

$300,000

Liquid Cash Requirement

$50,000 - $150,000

Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee

$20,000 - $20,000

Ongoing Royalty Fee

6%

Ad Royalty Fee

5%

Financing Options

Great Clips has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following:  startup costs, equipment, inventory

Veteran Incentives

$5,000 rebate on first-store franchise fee

Support Options
Ongoing Support

Newsletter

Meetings/Conventions

Toll-Free Line

Grand Opening

Online Support

Security/Safety Procedures

Field Operations

Site Selection

Proprietary Software

Franchisee Intranet Platform

Marketing Support

Co-op Advertising

Ad Templates

National Media

Regional Advertising

Social media

SEO

Email marketing

Loyalty program/app

On-The-Job Training:

8 hours

Classroom Training:

86 hours

Additional Training:

At local training center

Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:

8 - 10

Great Clips is ranked #7 in the Franchise 500!
Bio
Established in 1982, Great Clips started franchising in 1983 and now has more than 4,000 locations throughout the United States and Canada. Usually located in strip malls, Great Clips hair salons are open evenings and weekends and do not require appointments. No hair-care experience is required for franchisees, who operate 5 to 6 units after 5 years on average.
Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $136,900 High - $258,250
Units
+5.8%+223 UNITS (1 Year) +16.2%+571 UNITS (3 Years)

Units (Locations)

Where Seeking Franchisees:

Franchisor is seeking new franchise units throughout the U.S. and in the following regions/states: Canada

Related Franchises

Request Free Info

Sport Clips

See More

Supercuts

See More

Salons by JC

See More

First Choice Haircutters

See More

Cost Cutters Family Hair Care

See More

Fantastic Sams Cut & Color

See More

Roosters Men's Grooming Centers

See More

Snip-Its

Franchise Articles

Could Franchising Help Take Your Business International?

Could Franchising Help Take Your Business International?

Want to make the leap with your business? Here's one way to expand overseas.
Rick Grossmann | 5 min read
A Good Accountant Is Key to a Good Franchise Operation. Here's How to Find One.

A Good Accountant Is Key to a Good Franchise Operation. Here's How to Find One.

Three experts share tips for getting the most out of your CPA.
Stephanie Schomer | 4 min read
How This CEO Built a Fitness Empire of More Than 150 Locations

How This CEO Built a Fitness Empire of More Than 150 Locations

Eric Casaburi, CEO of Retro Fitness, talks about turning one gym into over 150 fitness clubs across the United States.
David Meltzer | 1 min read
How This Immigrant Entrepreneur Is Helping Others Achieve the American Dream

How This Immigrant Entrepreneur Is Helping Others Achieve the American Dream

Patrice & Associates franchisee Mercedes Concepcion-Gray works to uplift the Latina community.
Hayden Field | 4 min read
This Coworking-Space Franchise Is Winning Without the WeWork-style Perks

This Coworking-Space Franchise Is Winning Without the WeWork-style Perks

Office Evolution might not have kombucha on tap, but it has a nationwide community of entrepreneurs who are willing to lend a helping hand.
Lydia Belanger | 4 min read

Disclaimer

The Franchise 500 is not intended to endorse, advertise, or recommend any particular franchise. It is solely a research tool you can use to compare franchise operations. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing money in a franchise.
Updated: July 16th, 2018
Reprints & Licensing Update Your Listing Submit New Listing
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.