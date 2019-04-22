1912
2000 (19 Years)
58 S. Service Rd.
Melville, NY 11747
Joe Hart
$52,200 - $226,500
$500,000 - $1,000,000
$50,000 - $200,000
$10,000 - $50,000
12%
3%
Dale Carnegie has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory
50% off franchise fee
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
Ongoing
52 hours