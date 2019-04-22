Dale Carnegie
#166 Franchise 500| Workplace training and development

Dale Carnegie
Workplace training and development
|

About
Founded

1912

Franchising Since

2000 (19 Years)

Corporate Address

58 S. Service Rd.
Melville, NY 11747

CEO

Joe Hart

Financial Requirements
Initial Investment

$52,200 - $226,500

Net-worth Requirement

$500,000 - $1,000,000

Liquid Cash Requirement

$50,000 - $200,000

Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee

$10,000 - $50,000

Ongoing Royalty Fee

12%

Ad Royalty Fee

3%

Financing Options

Dale Carnegie has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following:  franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory

Veteran Incentives

50% off franchise fee

Support Options
Ongoing Support

Newsletter

Meetings/Conventions

Toll-Free Line

Grand Opening

Online Support

Security/Safety Procedures

Field Operations

Proprietary Software

Franchisee Intranet Platform

Marketing Support

Ad Templates

Regional Advertising

Social media

SEO

Website development

Email marketing

Loyalty program/app

On-The-Job Training:

Ongoing

Classroom Training:

52 hours

Dale Carnegie is ranked #166 in the Franchise 500!
Bio
Dale Carnegie, author of How to Win Friends and Influence People, first began began teaching adult continuing-education programs in 1912. Today, franchisees of Dale Carnegie Training offer instructional programs on subjects such as self-improvement, strategic skills, leadership, sales, communication and interpersonal relations for both individuals and businesses.
Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $52,200 High - $226,500
Units
+0.4%+0 UNITS (1 Year) +19.7%+45 UNITS (3 Years)

Units (Locations)

Where Seeking Franchisees:

Franchisor is seeking new franchise units worldwide.
Franchise Financing
Using 401(K)/IRA Funds
  • Tax Penalty-Free
  • Debt Free
  • Expert Guidance
Learn More

