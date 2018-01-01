Timothy Sykes is an entrepreneur and a penny stock expert, trader and advocate. He has been featured on CNN, Fox News, CNBC and more and has spoken at prestigious institutions such as Harvard University. Watch his media appearances and speeches on Youtube here.
Procrastination
You Can Stop Procrastinating Starting Right Now
Don't beat yourself, just make a plan and follow it.
Leadership
6 Things Professional Leaders Do Every Day
Success requires working daily to improve your skills and your ability to work with others.
Career Advice
6 Common Career Mistakes You Must Avoid
Everyone is different, but the mistakes they make are remarkably similar.
Career Growth
Don't Hesitate When You Have the Opportunity to Improve Your Career Instantly
Slow-and-steady and overnight success are not your only options.
Career Growth
Why Your Professional Persona Matters
You don't have to become a different person to succeed in business.
Attitude
Success Begins With Cultivating the Right Attitude
People want to do business with the person grateful they have a lot of work, not the one complaining about being overworked.
Entrepreneurial Journey
How to Forge Your Own Path in Business
Finding your own way doesn't require reinventing the wheel.
Entrepreneurship
5 Truths About Entrepreneurship You're Better Off Knowing From the Start
The choice to become an entrepreneur is about how you will live your life, not just how you will make a living.
Personal Development
Getting Stronger Is All About Strengthening Your Weaknesses
Just taking a realistic personal inventory of your strengths and weaknesses is a big step in the right direction.
Transparency
Transparency Can Make Life and Business Much Easier for Entrepreneurs
The less you try to hide the less energy you waste trying to hide it.
Success
7 Steps to Become Successful Sooner
There are no overnight successes, but the process can still be expedited.
Freelance and Remote Working
How to Stay Motivated Working Remotely
You'll be looking for an office job if you don't.
Productivity
4 Ways You Can Maximize Your Time
You maximize productivity by minimizing the nonsense that distracts you.
Work-Life Balance
Everybody Says to Work Smarter. Here Are 4 Ways to Do It.
Focusing on what you actually got done rather than boasting of how many hours you spent working is a good start.
Work-Life Balance
Why Taking Time Off From Work Is Good for Your Productivity
All work and no play makes you a very unimaginative problem solver.