Pet Supplies Plus
Retail pet supplies and services
Founded
1987
Franchising Since
1990 (28 Years)
Corporate Address
17197 N. Laurel Park Dr., #402
Livonia, MI 48152
CEO
Chris Rowland
Initial Investment ⓘ
$463,400 - $993,400
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$600,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$200,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$49,900 - $49,900
Ongoing Royalty Fee
2-3%
Ad Royalty Fee
$3K/mo.
Pet Supplies Plus has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, payroll
Veteran Incentives
20% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
80 hours
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
12 - 15