Pet Supplies Plus
Retail pet supplies and services
About
Founded

1987

Franchising Since

1990 (28 Years)

Corporate Address

17197 N. Laurel Park Dr., #402
Livonia, MI 48152

CEO

Chris Rowland

Financial Requirements
Initial Investment

$463,400 - $993,400

Net-worth Requirement

$600,000

Liquid Cash Requirement

$200,000

Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee

$49,900 - $49,900

Ongoing Royalty Fee

2-3%

Ad Royalty Fee

$3K/mo.

Financing Options

Pet Supplies Plus has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following:  franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, payroll

Veteran Incentives

20% off franchise fee

Support Options
Ongoing Support

Purchasing Co-ops

Newsletter

Meetings/Conventions

Toll-Free Line

Grand Opening

Online Support

Security/Safety Procedures

Field Operations

Site Selection

Proprietary Software

Franchisee Intranet Platform

Marketing Support

Co-op Advertising

Ad Templates

National Media

Regional Advertising

Social media

SEO

Website development

Email marketing

Loyalty program/app

On-The-Job Training:

80 hours

Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:

12 - 15

Pet Supplies Plus is ranked #32 in the Franchise 500!
Bio
Jack Berry and Harry Shallop opened their first supermarket-style pet food and supply store in Redford, Michigan, in the late 1980's, and by 1990, they were franchising Pet Supplies Plus. In addition to food and supply sales, the stores offer services such as grooming, self-serve pet washes and adoptions events.
Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $463,400 High - $993,400
Units
+15.6%+55 UNITS (1 Year) +35.5%+107 UNITS (3 Years)

Units (Locations)

Where Seeking Franchisees:

Franchisor is seeking new franchise units throughout the U.S.

Disclaimer

The Franchise 500 is not intended to endorse, advertise, or recommend any particular franchise. It is solely a research tool you can use to compare franchise operations. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing money in a franchise.
Updated: September 11th, 2018
