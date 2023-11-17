Unlike what many people think, procrastination is not caused by being tired — it's a sign of deeper problems.

We all suffer from procrastination, which can negatively affect our productivity, relationships, and well-being. Procrastination is a chronic problem for around 20% of adults.

Additionally, Darius Foroux's study of 2219 participants revealed that 88% of the workforce procrastinates at least one hour every day. Moreover, it said a person earning $40k a year wastes 15,000 dollars a day procrastinating three hours.

But why does procrastination occur? And, what makes it so hard to overcome?