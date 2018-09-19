Moe's Southwest Grill
Mexican food
Founded
2000
Franchising Since
2001 (17 Years)
Corporate Address
5620 Glenridge Dr.
Atlanta, GA 30342
CEO
Bruce Schroder
Parent Company
Focus Brands
Initial Investment ⓘ
$446,035 - $997,212
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$30,000 - $30,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
5%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Moe's Southwest Grill has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory
Veteran Incentives
$10,000 off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
125 hours
Classroom Training:
22.6 hours
Number of Employees Required to Run:
15