Dairy Queen
#67 Franchise 500| Ice cream, burgers, chicken

Dairy Queen
Ice cream, burgers, chicken
|

About
Founded

1940

Franchising Since

1940 (78 Years)

Corporate Address

7505 Metro Blvd.
Minneapolis, MN 55439-0286

CEO

Troy Bader

Parent Company

IDQ Inc.

Financial Requirements
Initial Investment

$1,090,225 - $1,849,525

Net-worth Requirement

$750,000

Liquid Cash Requirement

$400,000

Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee

$35,000 - $35,000

Ongoing Royalty Fee

4%

Ad Royalty Fee

5-6%

Financing Options

Dairy Queen has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following:  franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Support Options
Ongoing Support

Purchasing Co-ops

Newsletter

Meetings/Conventions

Toll-Free Line

Grand Opening

Online Support

Security/Safety Procedures

Field Operations

Site Selection

Franchisee Intranet Platform

Marketing Support

Ad Templates

National Media

Regional Advertising

Social media

Email marketing

Loyalty program/app

On-The-Job Training:

232 hours

Classroom Training:

32 hours

Additional Training:

At existing DQ store

Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:

20 - 100

Dairy Queen is ranked #67 in the Franchise 500!
Bio
Ice cream manufacturer J.F. McCullough was experimenting with a recipe for a new frozen dairy product, stemming from his belief that ice cream tasted better when it was soft and served fresh from the freezer, not frozen solid. With his recipe perfected, McCullough and his son, Alex, convinced one of their customers to hold an introductory sale of the new soft ice cream, and more than 1,600 people showed up to try it. Based on that initial success, the McCulloughs opened the first Dairy Queen location in 1940 in Joliet, Illinois. The first stores sold only soft-serve ice cream--in sundaes, take-home pints and quarts, and cones--but over the years, a variety of ice cream treats were added to the menu, such as banana splits and Dilly Bars. In the 1950s, some Dairy Queens began serving hot food items. Today, stores system wide have menus that include hot dogs, hamburgers and chicken strips through Dairy Queen's Grill & Chill concept. The company also offers a DQ Treat concept that offers both Dairy Queen's frozen treats and the sister company's fruit drinks and smoothies.
Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $1,090,225 High - $1,849,525
Units
+0.7%+44 UNITS (1 Year) +5.7%+367 UNITS (3 Years)

Units (Locations)

Where Seeking Franchisees:

Franchisor is seeking new franchise units worldwide.
Franchise Financing
Using 401(K)/IRA Funds
  • Tax Penalty-Free
  • Debt Free
  • Expert Guidance
Learn More

Related Franchises

See More

Culver's

See More

Baskin-Robbins

See More

Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers

See More

Kona Ice

See More

Ben & Jerry's

See More

Dippin' Dots Franchising LLC

See More

Marble Slab Creamery

See More

Yogurtland Franchising Inc.

Franchise Articles

Just How Much Does It Cost to Own a Fast-Food Franchise?

Just How Much Does It Cost to Own a Fast-Food Franchise?

Ever wanted to invest in a McDonald's or Taco Bell? Here's what some of the most popular chains will cost you.
Matthew McCreary | 4 min read
'Creating Smiles and Stories' for Customers Is Just One of This Mega-Franchisee's Goals

'Creating Smiles and Stories' for Customers Is Just One of This Mega-Franchisee's Goals

With 74 western U.S. Dairy Queen locations, and 43 years as both franchisor and franchisee, Bill Spae is also focused on growth.
Entrepreneur Staff | 7 min read
Celebrate 'Free Cone Day' Today at Dairy Queen

Celebrate 'Free Cone Day' Today at Dairy Queen

DQ is one of a number of chains that host an ice-cream giveaway each spring.
Kate Taylor | 2 min read
4 Franchises That Pulled Off a Major Pivot

4 Franchises That Pulled Off a Major Pivot

These companies revamped their models while staying true to their core values, gaining new generations of customers along the way.
Jason Daley | 8 min read
Making the Jump From Franchisee to Franchisor

Making the Jump From Franchisee to Franchisor

Several owners who made the shift discuss their decision-making process, what they learned and how they do things differently.
Jason Daley | 9 min read

Disclaimer

The Franchise 500 is not intended to endorse, advertise, or recommend any particular franchise. It is solely a research tool you can use to compare franchise operations. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing money in a franchise.
Updated: December 17th, 2018
Reprints & Licensing Update Your Listing Submit New Listing
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.