Dairy Queen
Ice cream, burgers, chicken
Founded
1940
Franchising Since
1940 (78 Years)
Corporate Address
7505 Metro Blvd.
Minneapolis, MN 55439-0286
CEO
Troy Bader
Parent Company
IDQ Inc.
Initial Investment ⓘ
$1,090,225 - $1,849,525
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$750,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$400,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$35,000 - $35,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
4%
Ad Royalty Fee
5-6%
Dairy Queen has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
232 hours
Classroom Training:
32 hours
Additional Training:
At existing DQ store
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
20 - 100