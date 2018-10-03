Chem-Dry Carpet & Upholstery Cleaning
#137 Franchise 500| Carpet and upholstery cleaning, tile and stone care, granite countertop renewal

Chem-Dry Carpet & Upholstery Cleaning
Carpet and upholstery cleaning, tile and stone care, granite countertop renewal
|

About
Founded

1977

Franchising Since

1978 (40 Years)

Corporate Address

124 12th Ave. S., #300
Nashville, TN 37203

CEO

Dan Tarantin

Parent Company

Harris Research Inc.

Financial Requirements
Initial Investment

$34,050 - $162,457

Net-worth Requirement

$50,000

Liquid Cash Requirement

$30,000

Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee

$23,500 - $23,500

Ongoing Royalty Fee

$401/mo.

Financing Options

Chem-Dry Carpet & Upholstery Cleaning offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee

Chem-Dry Carpet & Upholstery Cleaning has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following:  startup costs, equipment, inventory

Veteran Incentives

10% off franchise fee

Support Options
Ongoing Support

Newsletter

Meetings/Conventions

Toll-Free Line

Grand Opening

Online Support

Security/Safety Procedures

Field Operations

Proprietary Software

Franchisee Intranet Platform

Marketing Support

Ad Templates

National Media

Regional Advertising

Social media

SEO

Website development

Email marketing

Loyalty program/app

On-The-Job Training:

17 hours

Classroom Training:

23 hours

Additional Training:

Video training

Absentee Ownership Allowed
Chem-Dry Carpet & Upholstery Cleaning is ranked #137 in the Franchise 500!
Bio
The Chem-Dry story began in the 1970's when Robert Harris founded the company to introduce a new way to clean carpets. Chem-Dry's Hot Carbonating Extraction process removes dirt from carpet fibers and other surfaces without introducing chemicals or saturating carpets with water. The business has grown to include upholstery, tile, stone, granite and grout cleaning, pet urine and odor removal, and water damage restoration. Today, Chem-Dry has nearly 3,500 franchises in more than 50 countries.
Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $34,050 High - $162,457
Units
+1.1%+38 UNITS (1 Year) +0.8%+27 UNITS (3 Years)

Units (Locations)

Where Seeking Franchisees:

Franchisor is seeking new franchise units worldwide.

Related Franchises

See More

Servpro

See More

Merry Maids

Request Free Info

Mosquito Joe

See More

Jan-Pro Franchising Int'l. Inc.

See More

Anago Cleaning Systems

See More

MaidPro

See More

Vanguard Cleaning Systems

See More

ASP-America's Swimming Pool Co.

Franchise Articles

Could Franchising Help Take Your Business International?

Could Franchising Help Take Your Business International?

Want to make the leap with your business? Here's one way to expand overseas.
Rick Grossmann | 5 min read
A Good Accountant Is Key to a Good Franchise Operation. Here's How to Find One.

A Good Accountant Is Key to a Good Franchise Operation. Here's How to Find One.

Three experts share tips for getting the most out of your CPA.
Stephanie Schomer | 4 min read
How This CEO Built a Fitness Empire of More Than 150 Locations

How This CEO Built a Fitness Empire of More Than 150 Locations

Eric Casaburi, CEO of Retro Fitness, talks about turning one gym into over 150 fitness clubs across the United States.
David Meltzer | 1 min read
How This Immigrant Entrepreneur Is Helping Others Achieve the American Dream

How This Immigrant Entrepreneur Is Helping Others Achieve the American Dream

Patrice & Associates franchisee Mercedes Concepcion-Gray works to uplift the Latina community.
Hayden Field | 4 min read
This Coworking-Space Franchise Is Winning Without the WeWork-style Perks

This Coworking-Space Franchise Is Winning Without the WeWork-style Perks

Office Evolution might not have kombucha on tap, but it has a nationwide community of entrepreneurs who are willing to lend a helping hand.
Lydia Belanger | 4 min read

Disclaimer

The Franchise 500 is not intended to endorse, advertise, or recommend any particular franchise. It is solely a research tool you can use to compare franchise operations. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing money in a franchise.
Updated: October 3rd, 2018
Reprints & Licensing Update Your Listing Submit New Listing
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.