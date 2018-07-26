Smoothie King
Smoothies, healthful snacks, health products
Founded
1973
Franchising Since
1988 (30 Years)
Corporate Address
9797 Rombauer Rd., #150
Dallas, TX 75019
CEO
Wan Kim
Parent Company
Smoothie King Franchises Inc.
Initial Investment ⓘ
$263,550 - $844,485
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$300,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$100,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$30,000 - $30,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
3%
Smoothie King has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Veteran Incentives
20% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
44-110 hours
Classroom Training:
56-114 hours
Additional Training:
Managment training at corporate office for new store managers (optional)
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
10 - 15