Smoothie King
#35 Franchise 500| Smoothies, healthful snacks, health products

Smoothie King
Smoothies, healthful snacks, health products
About
Founded

1973

Franchising Since

1988 (30 Years)

Corporate Address

9797 Rombauer Rd., #150
Dallas, TX 75019

CEO

Wan Kim

Parent Company

Smoothie King Franchises Inc.

Financial Requirements
Initial Investment

$263,550 - $844,485

Net-worth Requirement

$300,000

Liquid Cash Requirement

$100,000

Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee

$30,000 - $30,000

Ongoing Royalty Fee

6%

Ad Royalty Fee

3%

Financing Options

Smoothie King has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following:  franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Veteran Incentives

20% off franchise fee

Support Options
Ongoing Support

Newsletter

Meetings/Conventions

Toll-Free Line

Grand Opening

Online Support

Security/Safety Procedures

Field Operations

Site Selection

Proprietary Software

Franchisee Intranet Platform

Marketing Support

Co-op Advertising

Ad Templates

National Media

Regional Advertising

Social media

SEO

Website development

Email marketing

Loyalty program/app

On-The-Job Training:

44-110 hours

Classroom Training:

56-114 hours

Additional Training:

Managment training at corporate office for new store managers (optional)

Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:

10 - 15

Smoothie King is ranked #35 in the Franchise 500!
Bio
When visits to various doctors did little to relieve the allergies Steve Kuhnau was suffering from, the nurse began reading up on nutrition, hoping a change in diet would help his symptoms. Once he began eating fresh foods and cutting fat out of his diet, Kuhnau started feeling better. His next task was to find a way to tackle the midday fatigue caused by hypoglycemia. Using his nursing expertise and the drink mixing experience he gained as a soda jerk in high school, Kuhnau began experimenting with high protein drinks. The resulting product combined fresh fruits, vitamins and other supplements and inspired the creation of Kuhnau's company, Smoothie King. Each Smoothie King store sells smoothies and a variety of vitamins, minerals, low fat snacks and nutritional supplements.
Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $263,550 High - $844,485
Units
+11.8%+95 UNITS (1 Year) +32.1%+219 UNITS (3 Years)

Units (Locations)

Where Seeking Franchisees:

Franchisor is seeking new franchise units worldwide.
Franchise Financing
Using 401(K)/IRA Funds
  • Tax Penalty-Free
  • Debt Free
  • Expert Guidance
Disclaimer

The Franchise 500 is not intended to endorse, advertise, or recommend any particular franchise. It is solely a research tool you can use to compare franchise operations. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing money in a franchise.
Updated: July 26th, 2018
