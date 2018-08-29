Miracle Method Surface Refinishing has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment, inventory

Miracle Method Surface Refinishing offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee

Miracle Method Surface Refinishing is ranked #173 in the Franchise 500!

Bio Miracle Method Bath and Kitchen Refinishing offers bathroom refacing and refinishing services to homeowners, hotel operators and apartment managers. Founded in 1979 by Bob Gray, the company has franchises throughout the United States and internationally, reconditioning and renovating bathtubs, ceramic tile walls, countertops, cabinets, sinks and showers.

Cost Initial Investment: Low - $83,359 High - $128,999

Units +5.8% +8 UNITS (1 Year) +4.3% +6 UNITS (3 Years)

Units (Locations)