PrideStaff
Staffing
Founded
1978
Franchising Since
1995 (23 Years)
Corporate Address
7535 N. Palm Ave., #101
Fresno, CA 93711
CEO
George Rogers
Initial Investment ⓘ
$154,083 - $260,500
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$350,000 - $450,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$150,000 - $200,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$40,000 - $40,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
Varies
PrideStaff offers in-house financing to cover the following: accounts receivable, payroll
Veteran Incentives
25% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Field Operations
Site Selection
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
On-The-Job Training:
40 hours
Classroom Training:
120 hours
Additional Training:
At certified training office
Number of Employees Required to Run:
3