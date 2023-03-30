Signing out of account, Standby...
- 2023 Franchise 500 Rank
-
N/R Not ranked last year
- Initial investment
-
$65K - $93K
- Units as of 2022
-
45 542.9% over 3 years
Valenta offers specialists in outsourcing solutions, process consulting, and digital transformation services. Founded by Jayesh and Chetan Kasim, Valenta prides itself on being a knowledge-driven operation whose biggest strength may be its competent team of professionals.
With a wealth of competencies and exposure to diverse business environments, Valenta is in place to show franchisees how to accelerate their growth through efficient tactical market planning, strategic advice, key partnership development, and other organization efficiencies.
With services ranging from intelligent process automation and conversational artificial intelligence to staffing solutions in accounting, engineering, and financial crime, Valenta may be a flexible entity, able to embrace opportunities within the marketplace and quickly scale up.
Since beginning to franchise in 2018, Valenta has opened several locations in the United States, Canada, and overseas.
Why You May Want To Start a Valenta Franchise
If you’re interested in technology, looking to up your profitability, passionate about consulting, and seeking what may be a flexible, low-risk opportunity, a Valenta franchise could be the business for you. As a franchisee with Valenta, you will have multiple potential clients, owing to the diverse nature of Valenta’s service offerings across the U.S., Canada, and worldwide.
Valenta strives to offer a wide range of services tailored to large, medium, and small businesses across all industries. However, should franchisees wish to venture into a specific area or industry, Valenta’s dedicated sales coaches will be ready to help them build a business plan and identify a suitable market. Given the numerous clients in varying industries that Valenta has experience with and access to, franchisees may have little trouble finding the right fit.
What Might Make a Valenta Franchise a Good Choice?
Valenta may offer a unique opportunity for franchisees because they’re able to focus on business acquisition. Valenta runs all the operations while franchisees focus on the success of their location. Not only that, but the cost reduction associated with Valenta may be significant and therefore attractive to a wide range of businesses, all of which franchisees will have access to, possibly upping their target market.
To be part of the Valenta team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising and renewal fees.
How To Open a Valenta Franchise
Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement with Valenta, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Valenta franchising team questions.
With a Valenta franchise, you may be able to run your location from your home or a mobile unit. You should prepare to incur the costs of client acquisition and marketing, on top of which there are marketing, IT, and conference fees.
Once you begin working with Valenta, your professional background, network, and marketing skills come into play to determine how soon you’ll book your first client.
Company Overview
About Valenta
- Industry
- Business Services
- Related Categories
- Business Coaching & Consulting, Miscellaneous Business Services
- Founded
- 2014
- Leadership
- Jayesh Kasim, Cofounder
- Corporate Address
-
221 River St., 9th Fl.
Hoboken, NJ 08030
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 2018 (5 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 550
- Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.
This company is offering new franchisees worldwide.
- # of Units
- 45 (as of 2022)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Valenta franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $50,000
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $64,850 - $93,000
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Veteran Incentives
- 5% off franchise fee
Definition: A discount or other incentive offered to military veterans who buy a franchise with this company.
- Ad Royalty Fee
- $800/mo.
Definition: An going fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis to support advertising or marketing efforts.
What you need to know: This may also be called advertising fee, marketing fee, brand fund fee, and more, but the basic purpose is the same-- to support promotion of the brand systemwide. As with the royalty fee, it is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD, and can be a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales or a weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 5 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- On-The-Job Training
- 40 hours
- Classroom Training
- 40 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
Purchasing Co-opsNewsletterMeetings & ConventionsToll-Free LineGrand OpeningOnline SupportSecurity & Safety ProceduresLease NegotiationField OperationsSite SelectionProprietary SoftwareFranchisee Intranet Platform
- Marketing Support
-
Co-op AdvertisingAd TemplatesNational MediaRegional AdvertisingSocial MediaSEOWebsite DevelopmentEmail MarketingLoyalty Program/App
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- No
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- Yes
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- Yes
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- # of employees required to run
- 1
- Are exclusive territories available?
- Yes
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
Interested in ownership opportunities like Valenta? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.
Additional Rankings
Curious to know where Valenta ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.
Related Franchises
Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse franchises that are similar to Valenta.
Mosquito Hunters
Squeeze
CPR Cell Phone Repair
Phenix Salon Suites
Related Franchise Content
Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.
How to Bring Your Franchise to the Next Level With Marketing Automation
With the impacts of inflation and associated costs of running a business, automation is a powerful solution for streamlining a positive guest experience and overall marketing.
'The Worst Nightmare': One Cold Stone Creamery Location Lost All of Its Inventory — and the Meltdown Went Viral
Employees had to pour the ruined product into garbage cans.
I Was the CEO of Arby's. I'm Auctioning Off My Texas Mansion with a Lowly $2.5 Million Starting Bid Because My Wife and I Are Getting Older and Neither of Us Wants to Live Here Alone.
The home theater replicates the old Marbro Theatre in Chicago.
Everything To Know About Financing Your Franchise
This is it. You're ready to start your franchise journey. Only one thing is left: Finding the money you need.
4 Essentials for Selecting the Perfect Business Real Estate
Marketing for retail, restaurant or other site-critical companies should always begin with meticulously chosen sites: Time-tested ways of picking a winner.
Want to Become a Franchisee? Run Through This Checklist First.
From financing to legal review, we'll cover all the basics before you officially become a franchisee.