Valenta offers specialists in outsourcing solutions, process consulting, and digital transformation services. Founded by Jayesh and Chetan Kasim, Valenta prides itself on being a knowledge-driven operation whose biggest strength may be its competent team of professionals.

With a wealth of competencies and exposure to diverse business environments, Valenta is in place to show franchisees how to accelerate their growth through efficient tactical market planning, strategic advice, key partnership development, and other organization efficiencies.

With services ranging from intelligent process automation and conversational artificial intelligence to staffing solutions in accounting, engineering, and financial crime, Valenta may be a flexible entity, able to embrace opportunities within the marketplace and quickly scale up.

Since beginning to franchise in 2018, Valenta has opened several locations in the United States, Canada, and overseas.

Why You May Want To Start a Valenta Franchise

If you’re interested in technology, looking to up your profitability, passionate about consulting, and seeking what may be a flexible, low-risk opportunity, a Valenta franchise could be the business for you. As a franchisee with Valenta, you will have multiple potential clients, owing to the diverse nature of Valenta’s service offerings across the U.S., Canada, and worldwide.

Valenta strives to offer a wide range of services tailored to large, medium, and small businesses across all industries. However, should franchisees wish to venture into a specific area or industry, Valenta’s dedicated sales coaches will be ready to help them build a business plan and identify a suitable market. Given the numerous clients in varying industries that Valenta has experience with and access to, franchisees may have little trouble finding the right fit.

What Might Make a Valenta Franchise a Good Choice?

Valenta may offer a unique opportunity for franchisees because they’re able to focus on business acquisition. Valenta runs all the operations while franchisees focus on the success of their location. Not only that, but the cost reduction associated with Valenta may be significant and therefore attractive to a wide range of businesses, all of which franchisees will have access to, possibly upping their target market.

To be part of the Valenta team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising and renewal fees.

How To Open a Valenta Franchise

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement with Valenta, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Valenta franchising team questions.

With a Valenta franchise, you may be able to run your location from your home or a mobile unit. You should prepare to incur the costs of client acquisition and marketing, on top of which there are marketing, IT, and conference fees.

Once you begin working with Valenta, your professional background, network, and marketing skills come into play to determine how soon you’ll book your first client.