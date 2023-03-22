Signing out of account, Standby...
- 2023 Franchise 500 Rank
-
#284 Ranked #305 last year
- Initial investment
-
$161K - $235K
- Units as of 2022
-
85 7.6% over 3 years
PrideStaff, which was founded in 1978, is a national staffing agency offering cutting-edge solutions to day-to-day demands that employers and their workforce experience. Since beginning to franchise in 1995, PrideStaff’s model has utilized proven techniques that are in place in attempt to help you to grow your franchise.
Starting with exclusively company-owned locations in the 1970s, PrideStaff opened its doors to franchisees in 1995 and has branched out with more than 75 offices across the United States, serving more than 5,000 clients. PrideStaff is known for providing the exhaustive resources and competence of a multinational brand with a small business's intimate, highly personalized approach to customers and franchisees alike.
Why You May Want to Start a PrideStaff Franchise
PrideStaff franchisees are happy to be part of an organization that gives jobs to people. It also strives to allow businesses the chance to become vital contributors to community development. The company is proud of its unique culture, where its mission statement and core values are more than words on its website. Instead, these principles guide them in making decisions that impact all who are part of the system.
If you’re ready for a change in your life, owning and operating a PrideStaff franchise might be a great opportunity for you. The company might provide support all the way, not only in running your business but doing it in a way that connects to your dreams and aspirations.
What Might Make a PrideStaff Franchise a Good Choice?
PrideStaff is proud of its many awards and recognitions as a staffing agency, like ranking in Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 multiple times in recent years. This ranking is based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.
On an operational level, owning a PrideStaff franchise might come with concrete benefits like training, development, and multi-area support. The brand may help you with everything from marketing to vendor procurement to risk management. You generally have access to proprietary software that might make running your business easier and well-targeted to your specific goals.
Franchisees will need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements. To be part of the PrideStaff team, you should also make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. Furthermore, you should be prepared for ongoing fees that may include royalty and renewal fees.
How Do You Open a PrideStaff Franchise?
Potential franchisees may be expected to have a solid business background, either in sales or management. Like existing PrideStaff franchisees, you'll probably need a go-getter attitude and a commitment to achieving the system's goals with no problems following its set business processes.
If you’re interested in opening a PrideStaff franchise, you can express your interest by filling out the confidential franchise inquiry form. While they're reviewing your information, PrideStaff might invite you to the company’s mutual discovery process. This visit is essentially an exchange of information that allows you and the team to assess each other and decide if your interests match. If they match, PrideStaff generally trains you in all the aspects of starting a staffing agency.
Company Overview
About PrideStaff
- Industry
- Business Services
- Related Categories
- Staffing/Recruiting
- Founded
- 1978
- Leadership
- Mike Aprile, Co-CEO
- Corporate Address
-
7535 N. Palm Ave., #101
Fresno, CA 93711
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 1995 (28 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 115
- Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.
- # of Units
- 85 (as of 2022)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a PrideStaff franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $40,000
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $161,200 - $235,100
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Net Worth Requirement
- $350,000
Definition: The minimum net worth you must have in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company
What you need to know: Net worth is the value of a person's assets minus liabilities. Assets include cash, stocks, retirement accounts, and real estate. Liabilities include items like mortgages, car payments, and credit card debt.
- Cash Requirement
- $200,000
Definition: The minimum liquid capital you must have available in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company.
- Veteran Incentives
- 50% off franchise fee
Definition: A discount or other incentive offered to military veterans who buy a franchise with this company.
- Royalty Fee
- Varies
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 5 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
- In-House Financing
- PrideStaff offers in-house financing to cover the following: accounts receivable, payroll
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- On-The-Job Training
- 60 hours
- Classroom Training
- 124 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
NewsletterMeetings & ConventionsToll-Free LineGrand OpeningOnline SupportField OperationsSite Selection
- Marketing Support
-
Ad TemplatesSocial MediaSEOWebsite DevelopmentEmail MarketingLoyalty Program/App
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- No
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- No
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- No
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- # of employees required to run
- 3
- Are exclusive territories available?
- Yes
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
Franchise 500 Ranking History
Compare where PrideStaff landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.
Additional Rankings
Curious to know where PrideStaff ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.
