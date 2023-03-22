PrideStaff, which was founded in 1978, is a national staffing agency offering cutting-edge solutions to day-to-day demands that employers and their workforce experience. Since beginning to franchise in 1995, PrideStaff’s model has utilized proven techniques that are in place in attempt to help you to grow your franchise.

Starting with exclusively company-owned locations in the 1970s, PrideStaff opened its doors to franchisees in 1995 and has branched out with more than 75 offices across the United States, serving more than 5,000 clients. PrideStaff is known for providing the exhaustive resources and competence of a multinational brand with a small business's intimate, highly personalized approach to customers and franchisees alike.

Why You May Want to Start a PrideStaff Franchise

PrideStaff franchisees are happy to be part of an organization that gives jobs to people. It also strives to allow businesses the chance to become vital contributors to community development. The company is proud of its unique culture, where its mission statement and core values are more than words on its website. Instead, these principles guide them in making decisions that impact all who are part of the system.

If you’re ready for a change in your life, owning and operating a PrideStaff franchise might be a great opportunity for you. The company might provide support all the way, not only in running your business but doing it in a way that connects to your dreams and aspirations.

What Might Make a PrideStaff Franchise a Good Choice?

PrideStaff is proud of its many awards and recognitions as a staffing agency, like ranking in Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 multiple times in recent years. This ranking is based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.

On an operational level, owning a PrideStaff franchise might come with concrete benefits like training, development, and multi-area support. The brand may help you with everything from marketing to vendor procurement to risk management. You generally have access to proprietary software that might make running your business easier and well-targeted to your specific goals.

Franchisees will need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements. To be part of the PrideStaff team, you should also make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. Furthermore, you should be prepared for ongoing fees that may include royalty and renewal fees.

How Do You Open a PrideStaff Franchise?

Potential franchisees may be expected to have a solid business background, either in sales or management. Like existing PrideStaff franchisees, you'll probably need a go-getter attitude and a commitment to achieving the system's goals with no problems following its set business processes.

If you’re interested in opening a PrideStaff franchise, you can express your interest by filling out the confidential franchise inquiry form. While they're reviewing your information, PrideStaff might invite you to the company’s mutual discovery process. This visit is essentially an exchange of information that allows you and the team to assess each other and decide if your interests match. If they match, PrideStaff generally trains you in all the aspects of starting a staffing agency.