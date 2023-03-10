Signing out of account, Standby...
Property Management Inc.Commercial, residential, association, and short-term rental property management
- 2023 Franchise 500 Rank
-
#146 Ranked #218 last year
- Initial investment
-
$58K - $225K
- Units as of 2022
-
380 53.2% over 3 years
Property Management Inc. was founded in 2008 and began franchising the same year. It is a top property management franchise that offers four primary services: managing commercial, residential, vacation, and association rental properties. They are ranked near the top of the property management industry and may provide unmatched services and value. With a general idea to help more than just those who open one of their franchises, Property Management Inc. wants to help the community. You may be able to trust Property Management Inc. with your investment properties!
Why You May Want to Start a Property Management Inc. Franchise
Property Management Inc. strives to help the community in all its short-term, residential, and commercial needs. This automatic diversification of services offered may mean better chances of customer conversion. The property management industry is important and lively, and you should team up with a franchise expert and a trusted guide. Since the Property Management Inc. brand is known and trusted, you may find yourself as one of the best options for clients hiring management services for their property.
Multiple times in recent years, Property Management Inc. has been ranked in Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.
Whether you have experience in property management or not, you will be guided by the franchisor to help you make the most of the opportunity. Training and technology, marketing, and back-office support are provided for almost all franchisees. Using the software packages, you can streamline your operations. You might also benefit from the accounting services offered by the franchisor.
What Might Make a Property Management Inc. Franchise a Good Choice?
To be part of the Property Management Inc. team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. Property Management Inc. may offer a significant discount off the franchise fee for veterans. Additionally, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.
As you decide if opening a Property Management Inc. franchise is the right decision for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Property Management Inc. franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.
How to Open a Property Management Inc. Franchise
Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. Speak to existing franchisees and ask questions directed to the Property Management Inc. team.
Are you ready to join the network of Property Management Inc. franchisees? Manage your property the Property Management Inc. way and submit an inquiry form to get started with the process. If you are seen as a good fit, a Property Management Inc. franchise representative may reach out to you.
Company Overview
About Property Management Inc.
- Industry
- Business Services
- Related Categories
- Property Management, Miscellaneous Business Services, Miscellaneous Services
- Founded
- 2008
- Parent Company
- Property Management Inc.
- Leadership
- Ava Henderson, Marketing Administrator
- Corporate Address
-
2940 W. Maple Loop, #104
Lehi, UT 84043
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 2008 (15 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 35
- Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.
This company is offering new franchisees in the following international regions: Europe (Eastern), Central America
- # of Units
- 380 (as of 2022)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Property Management Inc. franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $50,000 - $55,000
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $58,225 - $225,050
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Net Worth Requirement
- $150,000 - $500,000
Definition: The minimum net worth you must have in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company
What you need to know: Net worth is the value of a person's assets minus liabilities. Assets include cash, stocks, retirement accounts, and real estate. Liabilities include items like mortgages, car payments, and credit card debt.
- Cash Requirement
- $75,000 - $120,000
Definition: The minimum liquid capital you must have available in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company.
- Veteran Incentives
- 10% off standard franchise fee ($55,000)
Definition: A discount or other incentive offered to military veterans who buy a franchise with this company.
- Royalty Fee
- Varies
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Ad Royalty Fee
- 2%
Definition: An going fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis to support advertising or marketing efforts.
What you need to know: This may also be called advertising fee, marketing fee, brand fund fee, and more, but the basic purpose is the same-- to support promotion of the brand systemwide. As with the royalty fee, it is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD, and can be a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales or a weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 10 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
- In-House Financing
- Property Management Inc. offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs
- Third Party Financing
- Property Management Inc. has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- On-The-Job Training
- 40 hours
- Classroom Training
- 40 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
Purchasing Co-opsNewsletterMeetings & ConventionsGrand OpeningOnline SupportSecurity & Safety ProceduresLease NegotiationField OperationsSite SelectionFranchisee Intranet Platform
- Marketing Support
-
Co-op AdvertisingAd TemplatesNational MediaSocial MediaSEOWebsite DevelopmentEmail Marketing
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- No
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- Yes
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- No
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- # of employees required to run
- 1
- Are exclusive territories available?
- No
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
Interested in ownership opportunities like Property Management Inc.? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.
Franchise 500 Ranking History
Compare where Property Management Inc. landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.
Additional Rankings
Curious to know where Property Management Inc. ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.
