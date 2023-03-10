Property Management Inc.
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
#146 Ranked #218 last year
Initial investment
$58K - $225K
Units as of 2022
380 53.2% over 3 years
Property Management Inc. was founded in 2008 and began franchising the same year. It is a top property management franchise that offers four primary services: managing commercial, residential, vacation, and association rental properties. They are ranked near the top of the property management industry and may provide unmatched services and value. With a general idea to help more than just those who open one of their franchises, Property Management Inc. wants to help the community. You may be able to trust Property Management Inc. with your investment properties!

Why You May Want to Start a Property Management Inc. Franchise

Property Management Inc. strives to help the community in all its short-term, residential, and commercial needs. This automatic diversification of services offered may mean better chances of customer conversion. The property management industry is important and lively, and you should team up with a franchise expert and a trusted guide. Since the Property Management Inc. brand is known and trusted, you may find yourself as one of the best options for clients hiring management services for their property.

Multiple times in recent years, Property Management Inc. has been ranked in Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.

Whether you have experience in property management or not, you will be guided by the franchisor to help you make the most of the opportunity. Training and technology, marketing, and back-office support are provided for almost all franchisees. Using the software packages, you can streamline your operations. You might also benefit from the accounting services offered by the franchisor. 

What Might Make a Property Management Inc. Franchise a Good Choice?

To be part of the Property Management Inc. team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. Property Management Inc. may offer a significant discount off the franchise fee for veterans. Additionally, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

As you decide if opening a Property Management Inc. franchise is the right decision for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Property Management Inc. franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

How to Open a Property Management Inc. Franchise

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. Speak to existing franchisees and ask questions directed to the Property Management Inc. team.

Are you ready to join the network of Property Management Inc. franchisees? Manage your property the Property Management Inc. way and submit an inquiry form to get started with the process. If you are seen as a good fit, a Property Management Inc. franchise representative may reach out to you.

Company Overview

About Property Management Inc.

Industry
Business Services
Related Categories
Property Management, Miscellaneous Business Services, Miscellaneous Services
Founded
2008
Parent Company
Property Management Inc.
Leadership
Ava Henderson, Marketing Administrator
Corporate Address
2940 W. Maple Loop, #104
Lehi, UT 84043
Social
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2008 (15 years)
# of employees at HQ
35
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

This company is offering new franchisees in the following international regions: Europe (Eastern), Central America

# of Units
380 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Property Management Inc. franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$50,000 - $55,000
Initial Investment
$58,225 - $225,050
Net Worth Requirement
$150,000 - $500,000
Cash Requirement
$75,000 - $120,000
Veteran Incentives
10% off standard franchise fee ($55,000)
Royalty Fee
Varies
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

In-House Financing
Property Management Inc. offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs
Third Party Financing
Property Management Inc. has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
40 hours
Classroom Training
40 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
Yes
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
1
Are exclusive territories available?
No
Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Property Management Inc. landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where Property Management Inc. ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Ranked #146 in 2023

Franchise 500 Ranking
Trending Up

Ranked #39 in 2022

Fastest-Growing Franchises
Trending Up

Ranked #31 in 2022

Fastest-Growing Franchises (U.S. & Canada)
Top Franchises for Less Than $100K

Ranked #28 in 2022

Top Franchises for Less Than $100,000
Top in Category

Ranked #1 in 2023

#1 in Property Management Category
Home-Based and Mobile

Ranked #52 in 2022

Homebased Ranking

