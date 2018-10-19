Jet-Black/Yellow Dawg Striping
#241 Franchise 500| Asphalt maintenance

Jet-Black/Yellow Dawg Striping
Asphalt maintenance
|

About
Founded

1988

Franchising Since

1993 (25 Years)

Corporate Address

12445 Boone Ave. S.
Savage, MN 55378

CEO

Andrew Hoiland

Parent Company

Jet-Black Int'l. Inc.

Financial Requirements
Initial Investment

$43,025 - $100,976

Liquid Cash Requirement

$20,000

Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee

$7,500 - $7,500

Ongoing Royalty Fee

1-8%

Financing Options

Jet-Black/Yellow Dawg Striping offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory

Veteran Incentives

First-unit franchise fee waived

Support Options
Ongoing Support

Purchasing Co-ops

Newsletter

Meetings/Conventions

Grand Opening

Online Support

Security/Safety Procedures

Field Operations

Site Selection

Proprietary Software

Franchisee Intranet Platform

Marketing Support

Co-op Advertising

Ad Templates

Regional Advertising

Social media

SEO

Website development

Email marketing

Loyalty program/app

On-The-Job Training:

33 hours

Classroom Training:

10.5 hours

Additional Training:

At advanced training seminars

Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:

3

Jet-Black/Yellow Dawg Striping is ranked #241 in the Franchise 500!
Bio
In August 1987, Doug and Andy Hoiland's parents had their driveway seal-coated. The brothers were not impressed with the results: cracks left unfilled, oil spots bleeding through, and footprints from the sealer on the sidewalk. When they found that most paving companies did seal-coating only on the side, they decided to open their own business, specializing in seal-coating, in May 1988. In 1993, they awarded their first Jet-Black franchise.

Jet-Black franchisees offer driveway repair services including power-cleaning, heat-treating oil spots, seal-coating, patching cracks and caulking joints.

Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $43,025 High - $100,976
Units
+14.3%+14 UNITS (1 Year) +19.1%+18 UNITS (3 Years)

Units (Locations)

Where Seeking Franchisees:

Franchisor is seeking new franchise units throughout the U.S. and in the following regions/states: Canada
Franchise Financing
Using 401(K)/IRA Funds
  • Tax Penalty-Free
  • Debt Free
  • Expert Guidance
Learn More

Related Franchises

See More

Servpro

See More

Merry Maids

Request Free Info

Mosquito Joe

See More

Jan-Pro Franchising Int'l. Inc.

See More

Anago Cleaning Systems

See More

MaidPro

See More

Vanguard Cleaning Systems

See More

ASP-America's Swimming Pool Co.

Franchise Articles

Could Franchising Help Take Your Business International?

Could Franchising Help Take Your Business International?

Want to make the leap with your business? Here's one way to expand overseas.
Rick Grossmann | 5 min read
A Good Accountant Is Key to a Good Franchise Operation. Here's How to Find One.

A Good Accountant Is Key to a Good Franchise Operation. Here's How to Find One.

Three experts share tips for getting the most out of your CPA.
Stephanie Schomer | 4 min read
How This CEO Built a Fitness Empire of More Than 150 Locations

How This CEO Built a Fitness Empire of More Than 150 Locations

Eric Casaburi, CEO of Retro Fitness, talks about turning one gym into over 150 fitness clubs across the United States.
David Meltzer | 1 min read
How This Immigrant Entrepreneur Is Helping Others Achieve the American Dream

How This Immigrant Entrepreneur Is Helping Others Achieve the American Dream

Patrice & Associates franchisee Mercedes Concepcion-Gray works to uplift the Latina community.
Hayden Field | 4 min read
This Coworking-Space Franchise Is Winning Without the WeWork-style Perks

This Coworking-Space Franchise Is Winning Without the WeWork-style Perks

Office Evolution might not have kombucha on tap, but it has a nationwide community of entrepreneurs who are willing to lend a helping hand.
Lydia Belanger | 4 min read

Disclaimer

The Franchise 500 is not intended to endorse, advertise, or recommend any particular franchise. It is solely a research tool you can use to compare franchise operations. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing money in a franchise.
Updated: October 19th, 2018
Reprints & Licensing Update Your Listing Submit New Listing
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.