In August 1987, Doug and Andy Hoiland's parents had their driveway seal-coated. The brothers were not impressed with the results: cracks left unfilled, oil spots bleeding through, and footprints from the sealer on the sidewalk. When they found that most paving companies did seal-coating only on the side, they decided to open their own business, specializing in seal-coating, in May 1988. In 1993, they awarded their first Jet-Black franchise.

Jet-Black franchisees offer driveway repair services including power-cleaning, heat-treating oil spots, seal-coating, patching cracks and caulking joints.