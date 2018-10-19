Jet-Black/Yellow Dawg Striping
Asphalt maintenance
Founded
1988
Franchising Since
1993 (25 Years)
Corporate Address
12445 Boone Ave. S.
Savage, MN 55378
CEO
Andrew Hoiland
Parent Company
Jet-Black Int'l. Inc.
Initial Investment ⓘ
$43,025 - $100,976
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$20,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$7,500 - $7,500
Ongoing Royalty Fee
1-8%
Jet-Black/Yellow Dawg Striping offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory
Veteran Incentives
First-unit franchise fee waived
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
33 hours
Classroom Training:
10.5 hours
Additional Training:
At advanced training seminars
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
3
Jet-Black/Yellow Dawg Striping is ranked #241 in the Franchise 500!
Jet-Black franchisees offer driveway repair services including power-cleaning, heat-treating oil spots, seal-coating, patching cracks and caulking joints.