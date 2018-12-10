L&L Hawaiian Barbecue
Asian-American food
Founded
1976
Franchising Since
1991 (27 Years)
Corporate Address
931 University Ave., #202
Honolulu, HI 96826
CEO
Eddie Flores
Parent Company
L&L Franchise Inc.
Initial Investment ⓘ
$135,700 - $527,000
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$500,000 - $1,000,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$300,000 - $600,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$30,000 - $30,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
4%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
L&L Hawaiian Barbecue has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
200 hours
Classroom Training:
40 hours